* Euro zone composite PMI barely up from Sept's 10-month low
* Firms cut prices at steepest rate since February 2010
* Retail sales much weaker than expected
* British services growth at 17-month low
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Nov 5 Euro zone business growth picked
up less than expected in October despite another, deeper round
of price cuts, according to surveys that are unlikely to ease
simmering tensions among the bloc's central bankers.
Companies have been discounting prices for over 2-1/2 years
and did so last month more steeply than at any time since early
2010, when the single currency area was mired in a sovereign
debt crisis.
Weak growth in services and manufacturing despite further
discounting will add to pressure on the European Central Bank on
the eve of a policy meeting, as it seeks ways of warding off
deflation and bringing inflation - at just 0.4 percent in
October - out of what it terms the danger zone below 1 percent.
Markit's final Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index,
based on surveys of thousands of companies across the region and
seen as a good indicator of growth, was all but unchanged from
September's 10-month low of 52.0, coming in at 52.1.
"Such a weakness is worrying, as it highlights the feeble
nature of demand in the euro area and adds to growth concerns.
Forward-looking components in both sectors proved to be
disappointing," said Apolline Menut at Barclays.
Although the PMI chalked up its 16th month above the 50 line
that separates growth from contraction, the expansion came at a
cost.
A sub-index for output prices slumped to 47.1 from
September's 48.5, its lowest reading since February 2010 and
suggesting firms were desperately slashing prices.
"The euro zone still faces a significant deflation risk.
Unless there is a sustained, clear change in the euro zone's
fortunes, the ECB could yet ultimately have to go down the
quantitative easing road," said Howard Archer at IHS Global
Insight.
Full-scale QE is one of the last options the ECB has left,
and while it is not expected to change tack at Thursday's policy
meeting, there is now an even chance it will eventually buy
sovereign bonds, a Reuters poll found this week.
For such a stimulus programme to be effective in boosting
inflation, a Reuters poll said the ECB would need to expand its
balance sheet by around 1 trillion euros - a figure in line with
what ECB President Mario Draghi said he would target.
But Draghi will come under fire from the bloc's national
central bankers later on Wednesday over what they see as his
secretive management style and erratic communication, not least
because they had agreed not to release that figure, Reuters
exclusively reported on Tuesday.
That rattled markets, and alongside the weak data and
sweeping Republican party wins in U.S. mid-term elections that
will likely curb the legislative agenda across the Atlantic, it
sent the euro sliding back towards recent lows against the
dollar.
BoE ALSO HAMSTRUNG
Shoppers in the 18 countries using the euro ventured out
less frequently in September, according to weak retail sales
figures also published on Wednesday.
Retail sales are a proxy for household demand, and the data
reinforced European Commission forecasts that the euro zone
economy will have stagnated between July and September after
expanding 0.3 percent in the first quarter and 0.1 percent in
the second.
Mounting economic uncertainty also hit growth in Britain's
services industry much more than expected last month, signalling
a significant end-of-year slowdown in the country's recovery.
Wednesday's Markit/CIPS services PMI sank to a 17-month low
of 56.2 in October from 58.7 in September, weaker than even the
gloomiest forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Still, no policy changes are expected either when the Bank
of England meets, also on Thursday.
Weaker than expected data has now pushed short sterling
interest rate futures to not fully price in the first rise in
British rates until the second quarter, a view shared by almost
half the economists in a recent Reuters poll.
"While a rate hike this week is out of the question and
February is looking pretty unlikely we think that the economy is
strong enough to justify action in 2Q15," said James Knightley
at ING.
The news was no better for the euro zone's dominant service
industry where the PMI dipped to a seven-month low of 52.3 from
52.4 and there was little chance of much improvement this month.
France's PMI sank further below 50 and Italy's suggested
economic stagnation. The composite index for Germany, Europe's
largest economy, showed the pace of growth had eased from last
month.
"The euro zone PMI makes for grim reading, painting a
picture of an economy that is limping along and more likely to
take a turn for the worse than spring back into life," said
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
