* European factories had strong start to Q2
* Euro zone manufacturing activity at six-year high
* British factory growth at three-year high
* Inflationary pressures remained elevated
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, May 2 European manufacturers began the
second quarter at a brisk pace, with the euro zone's factories
increasing activity at the fastest rate in six years and
Britain's still benefiting from a weak currency, surveys showed.
The upbeat surveys come ahead of presidential elections in
France, the outcome of which has the potential to bring an end
to the currency bloc, and as Britain and the European Union
begin divorce negotiations.
IHS Markit's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for
the euro zone jumped to 56.7 in April from March's 56.2,
reaching its highest level since April 2011. The figure was one
tick down from a preliminary reading of 56.8.
Manufacturing growth in Germany, France and Italy, the
bloc's three biggest economies, was up near a six-year high,
earlier data showed. Spanish activity accelerated.
"The manufacturing sector is thus showing strong momentum at
the start of (the second quarter), which is likely to carry on
in the near term," said Raphael Brun-Aguerre at JP Morgan.
Increasing demand came despite factories raising prices at
the second-fastest rate in nearly six years. Signs that
ultra-loose monetary policy is paying off, with solid growth and
inflationary pressures, will be welcomed by the European Central
Bank.
Official data last week showed inflation rose more than
expected in April, returning to the ECB's target, and a Reuters
poll suggested the central bank's next move would be to tighten
policy.
Pressure is mounting on the ECB to start dialling back its
lavish stimulus, but last week it kept its policy stance steady,
even leaving the door open to more easing, arguing underlying
inflation is not showing any signs of a convincing upward trend.
While markets expect it to tone down the language in June,
removing a bias for further easing, ECB President Mario Draghi
gave no hint of such moves on Thursday, only venturing to say
economic risks have receded.
In another piece of upbeat news on Tuesday, official data
showed unemployment in the euro zone held steady at 9.5 percent
in March, its lowest since April 2009.
Growth in the currency bloc will be steady but modest in the
coming year, an April Reuters poll of economists showed,
although that forecast was partly contingent on independent
candidate Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidency this
weekend.
Opinion polls have showed Macron winning what is widely seen
as France's most important election in decades. His opponent,
far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, plans to quit the EU and the
euro although she has recently said it might not be her top
priority.
MAY'S BOOM BOON
Since a referendum last year in which British voters opted
to leave the EU, the UK economy has fared much better than
feared and the latest PMI suggested that momentum has so far
continued.
The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI surged to a
three-year high of 57.3 from March's 54.2, exceeding all
forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists which had pointed to a
slight decline to 54.0.
"After last week's surprisingly-downbeat Q1 GDP figures,
then, today's survey provides us with optimism that the
manufacturing sector should play a bigger role in offsetting the
slowdown in the consumer services sector ahead," said Ruth
Gregory at Capital Economics.
These figures may be a boon for Prime Minister Theresa May
ahead of a June 8 snap election, after official data last week
showed the economy slowed sharply in the first three months of
the year as inflation hit consumers.
May's Conservative Party has a big lead over the opposition
and if opinion polls are right will win the strong new mandate
she says she wants to help her negotiate a good deal for Britain
outside the European Union and its single market.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)