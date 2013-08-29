ALPBACH, Austria Aug 29 Greece's international
lenders will step up their assessment next month of how the
sustainability of the country's finances can be ensured, the
European Commission's economic chief said on Thursday.
The European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund first need to establish the facts "and then
conclude what kind of additional financing needs there are,"
Olli Rehn told journalists at an economic conference in the
Alpine village of Alpbach.
Ensuring debt sustainability through 2015 and 2016 was a
priority, and the troika of lenders "will intensify our work (on
this) from September onwards" and make concrete proposals soon
after that, he said.