ALPBACH, Austria Aug 29 Greece's international lenders will step up their assessment next month of how the sustainability of the country's finances can be ensured, the European Commission's economic chief said on Thursday.

The European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund first need to establish the facts "and then conclude what kind of additional financing needs there are," Olli Rehn told journalists at an economic conference in the Alpine village of Alpbach.

Ensuring debt sustainability through 2015 and 2016 was a priority, and the troika of lenders "will intensify our work (on this) from September onwards" and make concrete proposals soon after that, he said.