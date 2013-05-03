BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BRUSSELS May 3 Slovenia will not need a financial bailout if it reacts quickly to bring down its budget deficit, although EU goals remain out of reach in the near term, the EU's top economic official said on Friday.
"Slovenia's economic situation is still manageable provided that decisive action is taken, without unnecessary delay, to reverse this negative economic trend," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.
Rehn said Slovenia may get more time to reach EU budget targets if it presents a reform strategy to deal with the 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) of bad loans in its financial sector. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.