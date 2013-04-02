* European factories endure another poor month in March
-PMIs
* UK manufacturing decline eases slightly
* Factories in Germany, Ireland slip back into contraction
* Cyprus had little effect on manufacturing so far
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, April 2 Manufacturing across Europe's
major economies endured another month of mostly deep decline in
March, dragging down even former bright spots, surveys showed on
Tuesday.
The slump among British manufacturers eased slightly, but
overall purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) made gloomy reading.
Factories in Germany and Ireland, the relative stars of
February's PMIs, fell back into decline last month. Everywhere
else, the industrial rot extended.
Spanish manufacturing declined at its fastest pace since
October, which followed news the government will revise its
economic forecasts for 2013 to show a 1 percent contraction,
from a 0.5 percent decline previously.
In France, factory activity retreated for a 13th month and
car registrations there dived 16.4 percent in March, further
underlining the malaise sweeping through the euro zone's
second-biggest economy.
"The euro zone's March manufacturing PMIs ... (banishes) the
recovery scenario projected by the European Central Bank further
beyond the realm of likely probabilities," said Lena Komileva
from G+ Economics in London.
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell in March to 46.8
from 47.9 in February - slightly better than an preliminary
estimate of 46.6, but extending its run below the 50 mark that
separates growth and contraction for a 20th month.
"Based on the experience of the past four years, the first
quarter's Eurozone PMI average of 47.5 is consistent with no GDP
growth (at best) and a weakening momentum into the second
quarter."
The escalation of the crisis in Cyprus in the final week of
March, however, had little bearing on euro zone manufacturing
activity, at least judging by the fact the final PMI reading was
no worse than the preliminary.
"We've had the Italian election, we've had the Cyprus story;
we're a little bit uncertain to what extent that has played in,"
said Anatoli Annenkov, senior European economist at Societe
Generale.
"But certainly, on the manufacturing side, that's a little
bit weaker than what we'd hoped."
Combined with data on Monday from the United States, which
showed factory activity growing at a three-month low, March made
for an ominous month for the global economy - especially given
the extent of jubilance on stock markets so far this year.
European shares extended gains on Tuesday after the data,
although the euro slipped.
Tuesday's unemployment figures for the euro zone brought
little cheer, showing the jobless rate held at 12 percent in
February, a new record jointly with January, which was revised
up from 11.9 percent.
THE CYPRUS QUESTION
Data from Britain were mixed. The UK manufacturing
purchasing PMI index came in at 48.3, only slightly above
February's surprisingly poor reading of 47.9, and a touch weaker
than the Reuters consensus forecast.
While lending to British consumers ticked up in February,
the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases fell for a
second month, Bank of England data showed. Nonetheless, the
value of home-backed lending rose.
"The onus is now on the far larger service sector to prevent
the UK from slipping into a triple-dip recession," said Rob
Dobson, senior economist at Markit, which compiles the PMIs.
Looking to April, the question will be to what extent the
crisis in Cyprus, or rather the uncertainty it created, will
have on the wider European economy.
Cyprus struck a 10-billion euro bailout deal with the
European Union and International Monetary Fund last Monday,
designed to untwine it from a failed banking sector that has
long dominated its economy.
"While in some respects it is reassuring to see the events
in Cyprus did not cause an immediate impact on business
activity, the concern is that the latest chapter in the region's
crisis will have hit demand further in April," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit.