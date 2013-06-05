* UK services business surges, euro zone downturn moderates
- PMIs
* Surveys signal Q2 euro zone recession after Q1 GDP slump
confirmed
* Support expectations for no policy chance by ECB, BoE on
Thursday
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 5 Europe's economic woes eased
slightly last month, helped by a surge in British services
business and signs the downturn in the euro zone is starting to
ease, surveys showed on Wednesday.
Still subdued euro zone Markit purchasing managers indexes
(PMIs) kept pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to
stimulate growth, but did not change the view the bank will
leave monetary policy unchanged after its meeting on Thursday.
The Bank of England is expected to do likewise, though the
stronger PMI showing in Britain tempered expectations its new
governor Mark Carney, who takes over in July, will turn to
aggressive monetary easing in the near term.
Although slightly more upbeat in tone than in April, the May
PMIs suggested the euro zone's recession will continue through
the current quarter after Eurostat confirmed the economy shrank
0.2 percent between January and March.
By contrast, Britain's services sector grew much faster than
expected as order books filled at the fastest rate in more than
three years.
That bodes well, but to a large extent the prospects for a
strong British recovery still hinge on a return to growth in the
euro zone, its biggest trading partner, which still looks a way
off.
"For the euro zone itself, the best you can say is the pace
of the domestic contraction is easing," said Janet Henry, chief
European economist at HSBC.
Euro zone retail sales slumped 0.5 percent in April, much
worse than the 0.1 percent decline expected by economists, and
further underlining that the region will struggle to escape its
longest-ever recession this quarter.
"The only way we're going to get positive growth in the euro
zone is by seeing exports expanding. We still need the U.S.
recovery to hold up and some improvement to come through from
the emerging world," Henry added.
That looks by no means certain, following a fairly dour
Chinese services PMI earlier on Wednesday.
However, Henry said the Spanish PMI, which showed its
services sector shrank at the slowest rate since mid-2011 last
month, represented some cause for optimism.
TWO-SPEED EUROPE
Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, which gauges how thousands
of businesses across the region fare each month, rose in May to
47.7 from 46.9, unchanged from a preliminary reading.
Although the index improved for the second month in a row,
it has been rooted below the 50 threshold that separates growth
from contraction for all but one month since September 2011.
A dearth of new orders in the services sector, which
accounts for the bulk of the private economy, means it is by no
means certain the surveys will improve again next month.
Survey compiler Markit said the data was consistent with the
euro zone economy again shrinking by 0.2 percent this quarter.
The ECB is seeking ways to support growth, although
economists do not expect it will cut either its main refinancing
rate or deposit rate on Thursday to new record lows.
"We expect the ECB to eventually take interest rates down
from 0.50 percent to 0.25 percent," Howard Archer, chief UK and
European economist at IHS Global Insight, said.
"However, this seems unlikely to happen as soon as its June
meeting on Thursday given the modestly improved overall (PMI)
surveys for May."
In the UK, there were far clearer signs the economy is
regaining a firmer footing.
The UK services PMI rose to 54.9 in May from 52.9 in April -
the strongest reading since March 2012 and easily beat the top
forecast of 53.6 in a Reuters poll of 30 economists.
"It's a very decent result. It's encouraging that all three
PMI surveys have been positive this week," said Philip Shaw,
chief economist at Investec, referring to the PMIs for
manufacturing and construction as well.
"It follows a run of generally better-than-expected data and
suggests the economy is on a firmer footing. The sharp rise in
the new business index is particularly encouraging."
Globally, the outlook still looks mixed.
China's economy, the world's second biggest, is struggling
to maintain momentum, according to PMIs earlier on Wednesday.
However, the ISM services index for the United States, due at
1400 GMT, is expected to show a slight increase in activity.