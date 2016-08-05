* German wind, solar supply up on Monday

* More reactor capacity to become available

* Forward prices slide, Cal '17 at 5-week low

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 European prompt power prices for early next week traded down on Friday on improved renewable and thermal supply prospects, traders said.

German baseload power for Monday delivery was down by 5.95 euros at 25.75 euros ($28.70) per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with the level paid for Friday.

The equivalent French contract was untraded, having closed on Thursday at 30.5 euros.

Weather patterns that drive wind and solar plants' output are currently very changeable at short intervals.

A high pressure front currently supplies hot and calm weather. This will give way to a cooler and windier phase from Monday but with high solar intensity intact, the German met office DWD said.

Thomson Reuters (TR) data showed that wind power output in Germany will be at more than double its Friday levels on Monday, when it will stand at 10.1 gigawatts (GW), while solar will nearly double to 7.1 GW from 3.8 GW.

Power demand will likely go down by 1.4 GW in France and Germany combined by Monday in the middle of the holiday season.

In the nuclear sector, the northern German Grohnde plant is now set to only re-open on Aug. 14, to allow enough time for a fault to be fixed, the operator said. But RWE's Gundremmingen plant will be re-opening over the weekend.

Overall, thermal plant operators in Germany and Austria will raise availability by three percent over the next seven days, data from the EEX bourse showed.

In the forward market, fuel prices losses, except for carbon, weighed on the curve, with the German benchmark Cal '17 position at a five-week low.

The contract, German baseload power for next year , shed 40 cents to 26.2 euros/MWh, a level last seen on June 30.

The equivalent French contract, which is less liquid, lost 10 cents to 31.8 euros/MWh.

Oil prices ended a two-day rally to dip on a glut of crude and refined products and as investors eyed a possible stutter in China's imports.

European coal prices for 2017 lost a further 3.1 percent to $55.9 a tonne, rapidly falling further below the recently recaptured level above $60.

Front-year EU carbon allowances jumped 2.8 percent to 4.83 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position shed 5 cents to 27 euros while the Monday position, day three, did not trade. The day ahead position had closed at 31.5 euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)