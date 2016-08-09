* Renewables supply up in Germany

* French nuclear availability rises

* Curve prices take support from firmer coal, gas

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday on forecasts of higher solar and wind power output in Germany, more nuclear reactor capacity in France, and lower demand.

"We're truly in the middle of the annual holidays while nuclear supply is up day-on-day," one trader said.

German baseload power for Wednesday delivery was 1.95 euros lower at 27.25 euros ($30.21) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract was 1.7 euros lower at 27.4 euros.

Weather patterns that drive output at wind and solar plants are currently very changeable, although broker Marex Spectron said in a note it was short-term bullish.

Cold air was forecast to be arriving in the region during the next few days, cutting average temperatures quite significantly, which "could increase demand," it said.

Thomson Reuters data showed that solar power output in Germany will likely rise to 7.2 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday compared with 4.8 GW recorded on Tuesday.

Wind supply would gain 1.1 GW to stand at 6.7 GW on Wednesday.

Demand was forecast to fall by 0.2 GW in Germany and by 1 GW in France, the data showed.

In the French nuclear sector, availability went up by 4.9 percentage points to 68.5 percent of the total.

Forward power prices were boosted by firmer levels in the coal and gas forward markets.

German baseload power for delivery next year, gained 55 cents to 27 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract, which is less liquid, rose by 35 cents to 32.45 euros/MWh.

Crude oil prices fell on continued worries of a global supply glut and profit-taking, which outweighed upward momentum from a possible meeting of oil producers to discuss supply.

European coal for 2017 delivery jumped 4.6 percent to $59.4 a tonne, having recently lost sight of the $60 level.

Front-year EU carbon allowances shed 2 percent to 4.85 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position rose 25 cents to 27.45 euros, while the day ahead lost 1.5 euros to 28.75 euros. ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)