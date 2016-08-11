* Solar intensity low in certain hours when wind also down
* Weather to turn warmer again from weekend
* Curve prices down with fuels, carbon
* RWE posts lower earnings
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 European spot power prices
rose on Thursday on lower sun power forecasts although more
thermal plant capacity will become available for generation,
traders said.
Wind volumes overall will be strong but there will be no
wind in low solar intensity hours, they said. They also cited
pending reactor returns in Belgium and lower demand on Friday as
bearish factors.
German baseload for day-ahead delivery was 65
cents up at 28.5 euros ($31.76) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while
the equivalent French contract gained 50 cents to 28
euros.
German Met office DWD said the weather remained changeable,
with sunnier conditions due at the weekend after a cool period.
Demand in Germany and France will be 2.9 gigawatts (GW) down
combined on Friday from Thursday levels, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Germany and France should see average 24-hour temperatures
next week rise by 4.4 and 4.3 degrees Celsius in the two
countries over respective levels recorded on Thursday.
Forward power prices fell along with lower levels in related
fuels and carbon markets.
German baseload power for delivery next year,
shed 30 cents to 26.55 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French contract was at 32.05
euros, 20 cents below the bottom end of the bid-ask range
indicated on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices decreased as a build in U.S. crude
inventories and record Saudi Arabian production reinforced fears
of a large global supply overhang.
European coal for 2017 delivery was 0.4 percent
down at $57.5 a tonne.
Coal prices have yo-yoed in recent days, but BayernLB said
in a research note there was now some "top building underway",
citing lower Chinese production and inventory numbers.
It also said a recent spate of macro data for Germany was
not beneficial for the electricity curve benchmark.
Front-year EU carbon allowances shed 0.2 percent
to 4.76 euros a tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
lost 30 cents to 27.3 euros, while the day
ahead increased by 0.4 euros to 30 euros.
Germany's number two utility RWE reported a 7 percent lower
operating profit in the first half, citing among other reasons a
much lower than expected energy trading unit result.
On Wednesday, competitor E.ON reported a 7
percent fall in first-half operating profit, sending utility
shares lower.
But RWE said it recaptured some customers in Britain and
still has hedged forward power at above-market
prices.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Thomas)