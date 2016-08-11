* Solar intensity low in certain hours when wind also down

* Weather to turn warmer again from weekend

* Curve prices down with fuels, carbon

* RWE posts lower earnings

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 European spot power prices rose on Thursday on lower sun power forecasts although more thermal plant capacity will become available for generation, traders said.

Wind volumes overall will be strong but there will be no wind in low solar intensity hours, they said. They also cited pending reactor returns in Belgium and lower demand on Friday as bearish factors.

German baseload for day-ahead delivery was 65 cents up at 28.5 euros ($31.76) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract gained 50 cents to 28 euros.

German Met office DWD said the weather remained changeable, with sunnier conditions due at the weekend after a cool period.

Demand in Germany and France will be 2.9 gigawatts (GW) down combined on Friday from Thursday levels, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Germany and France should see average 24-hour temperatures next week rise by 4.4 and 4.3 degrees Celsius in the two countries over respective levels recorded on Thursday.

Forward power prices fell along with lower levels in related fuels and carbon markets.

German baseload power for delivery next year, shed 30 cents to 26.55 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract was at 32.05 euros, 20 cents below the bottom end of the bid-ask range indicated on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices decreased as a build in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi Arabian production reinforced fears of a large global supply overhang.

European coal for 2017 delivery was 0.4 percent down at $57.5 a tonne.

Coal prices have yo-yoed in recent days, but BayernLB said in a research note there was now some "top building underway", citing lower Chinese production and inventory numbers.

It also said a recent spate of macro data for Germany was not beneficial for the electricity curve benchmark.

Front-year EU carbon allowances shed 0.2 percent to 4.76 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position lost 30 cents to 27.3 euros, while the day ahead increased by 0.4 euros to 30 euros.

Germany's number two utility RWE reported a 7 percent lower operating profit in the first half, citing among other reasons a much lower than expected energy trading unit result.

On Wednesday, competitor E.ON reported a 7 percent fall in first-half operating profit, sending utility shares lower.

But RWE said it recaptured some customers in Britain and still has hedged forward power at above-market prices.

($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Thomas)