* Assumption day on Monday cuts into demand
* Weather to turn warmer from weekend
* Curve prices rebound with fuels, carbon
* MVV posts higher sales, earnings
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 European spot power on Friday
traded down for early next week, weighed down by more thermal
and solar supply combined with a pending holiday in parts of the
region.
German baseload for Monday delivery was down by
1.05 euros at 27.45 euros ($30.59) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while
the equivalent French contract was down 3 euros to 25
euros.
Assumption Day on Aug. 15 is observed in France, Austria and
some parts of Switzerland and Germany and adds to a seasonal
holiday-related downturn in demand.
Meanwhile, power plant operators in Germany and Austria are
set to raise capacity by 5.6 percent over the next week, data
from the EEX bourse showed.
In Germany, the Grohnde reactor is due to restart on Aug.
14.
France is maintaining relatively high nuclear availability
levels.
But on the bullish side, wind volumes will decline as the
region returns to more summery conditions following autumnal
weather this week, which should also raise average temperatures
by 2 degrees Celsius in the two main markets.
Combined demand in Germany and France will fall by around 8
gigawatts (GW) on Monday versus Friday, owing to the holiday
effect, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Forward power prices rebounded from lower levels reached on
Thursday, tracking higher oil, carbon, coal and gas.
German baseload power for delivery next year,
gained 40 cents to 26.95 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French contract rose by the same
amount to 32.50 euros.
Oil prices edged up, remaining near the previous day's
highs, on the prospect of talks by exporters about ways to prop
up a market grappling with a supply overhang.
European coal for 2017 delivery was up 1.4
percent at $59.50 a tonne.
Front-year EU carbon allowances was up 0.4 percent
at 4.90 euros per tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
was up by 50 cents to 27.80 euros, while
the Monday price was in a bid-ask range of 28.6-30 euros
compared with the previous close of the day-ahead
at 31.
German municipal utility MVV which focuses on renewable
energy, energy efficiency and services, reported 15 percent
higher operating earnings and 26 percent higher EBIT in the
period to Jun 30.
That contrasted with dismal earnings reports from E.ON and
RWE in recent days.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)