* Restart of German Grohnde reactor confirmed

* French nuclear availability falls to 62.9 pct

* Curve price weaker despite turnaround in fuels

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 European spot power prices rose on Tuesday as hot weather and low wind was set to give way to slightly lower temperatures over the next two days in Germany, the main market, where demand was rising.

Demand in France was lower but that market was supported by tightness in nuclear supply, traders said.

German baseload for Wednesday delivery gained 45 cents to 30.7 euros ($34.58) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract was up by 1.6 euros at 31.75 euros.

In Germany's nuclear sector, the Grohnde reactor was reconnected late on Monday after a shutdown related to a fault and is expected to resume full load over the next two days.

In Switzerland, an outage at the Beznau 2 reactor was extended by one day and will now restart on Thursday.

France saw a 1.5 percentage point drop in its nuclear availability to 62.9 percent of total capacity, having shed 4.2 percentage points a day earlier.

Thomson Reuters data showed German demand was due to rise by 1.3 gigawatts (GW) to 57.6 GW on Wednesday while demand in France will slip by 0.6 GW to 43.2 GW.

Forward power prices edged down although gas, oil and carbon prices gained.

German baseload power for delivery next year was down 25 cents at 26.8 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract, which is less liquid, was down 10 cents at 32.4 euros.

Oil prices climbed to near five-week highs after a weaker start, driven by talk of producers taking action to prop up the market.

European coal for 2017 delivery was down 0.7 percent at $59.25 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances prices increased by 0.2 percent to 4.82 euros per tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position lost 34 cents to 26 euros/MWh while the day-ahead price shed 0.7 cents to 30.55 euros.

($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)