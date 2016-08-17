* Higher thermal supply weighs on German prompt

* French spot underpinned by tight nuclear supply

* Curve price weaker, gas, oil, CO2 off, coal flat

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 European spot power prices on Wednesday were mixed as German prices fell on improved thermal power supply and French prices rose on tighter nuclear availability.

Traders said the supply factors in Germany offset the bullish impact of higher demand and lower renewable output while in France less nuclear outweighed lower demand and easing temperatures.

German baseload for Thursday delivery eased by 20 cents to 30.50 euros ($34.36) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract was up by 60 cents at 32.5 euros.

French nuclear availability stood at 62.9 percent of total capacity, down from 68.5 percent last Friday.

Thomson Reuters data showed German demand was due to rise by 0.3 gigawatts (GW) to 57.9 GW on Thursday while demand in France would slip by 0.9 GW.

German wind and solar output will slip this week before wind volumes pick up again and medium-term temperatures will rise there and decline slightly in France, the data showed.

German met office DWD in a daily note said that high pressure conditions would give way to a more changeable set-up from Friday into early next week, but more summery weather was on the cards thereafter.

Forward power prices were dragged down by weaker fuel prices.

German baseload power for delivery next year was down 15 cents at 26.65 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract shed 5 cents to trade at 32.25 euros.

Oil fell for the first time in a week as investors weighed up how successful potential talks among producers to rein in ballooning oversupply would be. The talks helped propel oil to a five-week high in the previous session.

European coal for 2017 delivery traded sideways at $58.75 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances prices fell 0.6 percent to 4.67 euros per tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position lost 18 cents to 27.35 euros/MWh while the day-ahead price shed 30 cents to 30.25 euros.

($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)