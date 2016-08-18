* Higher thermal supply weighs on prompt
* German reactors all on line
* Curve weaker with coal, overrides firmer oil, gas, CO2
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 European spot power prices
eased on Thursday on weaker pre-weekend demand and improved
thermal plant availability, outweighing the impact of reduced
renewables output.
German baseload for Friday delivery eased by 10
cents to 30.4 euros ($34.42) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the
equivalent French contract was 25 cents down at 32.25
euros.
German wind output will likely decline by 500 megawatts to
1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and that of solar panels by 1.2 GW
to 6.5 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed.
But German nuclear availability is back to 100 percent after
two reactors restarted and in Switzerland, Beznau 2
also ended its maintenance period.
Next week temperatures will rise by 1.9 degrees Celsius in
Germany over Thursday's levels and those in France by 1 degree,
the latter being likely to prompt more air conditioning demand
in the more southerly country, Thomson Reuters data showed.
German met office DWD said in a daily note that some regions
might have gusty wind and rain over the weekend but early next
week, "the height of summer will attempt a new start", bringing
temperatures of possibly 32 degrees by Wednesday.
Power forwards prices eased, tracking declining coal prices,
although gas, oil and carbon prices were higher.
Brent crude oil traded above $50 a barrel for the first time
in six weeks as the world's biggest producers prepared to
discuss a possible freeze in output levels.
German baseload power for delivery next year was
down 10 cents at 26.55 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French contract shed 10 cents to
32.15 euros.
European coal for 2017 delivery traded 1.4
percent down to $58.45 a tonne.
Front-year EU carbon allowances prices rose by 1.8
percent to 4.57 euros per tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
was untraded after a 27.5 euros/MWh close while the
day-ahead price edged 5 cents higher to 30.3 euros.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Evans)