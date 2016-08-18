* Higher thermal supply weighs on prompt

* German reactors all on line

* Curve weaker with coal, overrides firmer oil, gas, CO2

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 European spot power prices eased on Thursday on weaker pre-weekend demand and improved thermal plant availability, outweighing the impact of reduced renewables output.

German baseload for Friday delivery eased by 10 cents to 30.4 euros ($34.42) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract was 25 cents down at 32.25 euros.

German wind output will likely decline by 500 megawatts to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and that of solar panels by 1.2 GW to 6.5 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed.

But German nuclear availability is back to 100 percent after two reactors restarted and in Switzerland, Beznau 2 also ended its maintenance period.

Next week temperatures will rise by 1.9 degrees Celsius in Germany over Thursday's levels and those in France by 1 degree, the latter being likely to prompt more air conditioning demand in the more southerly country, Thomson Reuters data showed.

German met office DWD said in a daily note that some regions might have gusty wind and rain over the weekend but early next week, "the height of summer will attempt a new start", bringing temperatures of possibly 32 degrees by Wednesday.

Power forwards prices eased, tracking declining coal prices, although gas, oil and carbon prices were higher.

Brent crude oil traded above $50 a barrel for the first time in six weeks as the world's biggest producers prepared to discuss a possible freeze in output levels.

German baseload power for delivery next year was down 10 cents at 26.55 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract shed 10 cents to 32.15 euros.

European coal for 2017 delivery traded 1.4 percent down to $58.45 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances prices rose by 1.8 percent to 4.57 euros per tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position was untraded after a 27.5 euros/MWh close while the day-ahead price edged 5 cents higher to 30.3 euros.

($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Evans)