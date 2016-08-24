* German wind power output rises day-on-day by 1.5GW
* Scorching weather in France boosts power demand
* Forward curve weighed by oil fall
PARIS, Aug 24 European spot power prices for
day-ahead delivery were mixed on Wednesday as increased
availability of wind power weighed on German prices while
scorching weather, boosting use of air conditioning, lifted
French prices.
Wind power supply in Germany in expected to rise by 1.5
gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to nearly 4 GW, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Solar power supply is also expected to firm
slightly by 140 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to about 8 GW.
In France, which relies more on air conditioning than
Germany, day-on-day power demand is set to rise by 1.3 GW on
Thursday to 47.6 GW with the heatwave expected to last until the
weekend.
Average temperatures in France are expected to rise by 0.9
degree Celsius on Thursday, with French weather services Meteo
France forecasting 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F) in some regions.
German baseload power for Thursday delivery fell
1.55 euro or 5.07 percent, to 29.00 euros ($33) per megawatt
hour (MWh), while the equivalent French contract
gained 1.6 euro or 4.67 percent, to 35.85 euros/MWh.
In conventional power supply, French nuclear power capacity
is expected to rise by 1.9 GW on Thursday as several reactors
restart production after planned maintenance. Total nuclear
power availability is seen at 66 percent of capacity.
France depends on nuclear power for about 75 percent of its
electricity supply.
Along the forward power curve prices fell on Wednesday
tracking the fall in oil which pulled other energy prices lower.
U.S. oil prices fell more than 2 percent on an unexpected
increase in U.S. crude stocks that revived worries about the
supply glut that has capped prices for the past two years.
German baseload power for next year, Cal '17, was
at 25.90 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), 0.03 euro or 0.12 percent
down. The equivalent French contract was at 31.50
euros/MWh, 0.15 euro or 0.47 percent down.
European coal prices for 2017 fell $0.2 or 0.35
percent to $56.80 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances
fell 0.03 euro or 0.64 percent to 4.68 euros a tonne.
The Czech year-ahead position fell 1.12 percent
to 26.40 euros/MWh, while the day-ahead position fell
5.69 percent to 29 euros.
($1 = 0.8830 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)