* German wind output seen up by more than 6 GW on Monday
* Firm demand expected to support French prices
* Cal'17 tracks gains in coal and gas as oil falls
PARIS, Aug 26 European spot electricity prices
for delivery early next week were mixed on Friday as increased
wind power output weighed on German prices while expected firm
demand bolstered French prices.
German wind power availability for Monday is expected to
rise by more than 6 gigawatts (GW) to 10 GW, compared with 4.5
GW recorded on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Power consumption is seen easing slightly in both countries
on Monday by a combined 880 MW, with temperatures falling an
average 3.4 degrees Celsius in France and 1.7 degrees in
Germany.
However, power consumption in France is forecast at about 47
GW on Monday, holding firm near the level on Friday, during
which a heatwave pushed up demand for air conditioning.
German baseload power for Monday delivery fell
1.55 euros to 27.65 euros ($31.21) per megawatt-hour (MWh)
compared with Friday, while the equivalent French contract
rose 0.9 euros to 36.40 euros/MWh.
Availability of French nuclear power, which accounts for
about 75 percent of the country's electricity supply, is seen at
66 percent of capacity.
Along the forward power curve, the benchmark German Cal '17
contract rose, tracking gains in coal and gas as oil fell, while
the less liquid French year-ahead position was untraded.
Oil fell on Friday and was set for its largest weekly
decline in a month after the Saudi energy minister cooled
expectations that top producers might agree next month to curb
crude output.
The Cal '17, rose 0.39 percent to 25.95
euros/MWh. The equivalent French contract was
untraded at the settled price of 31.50 euros/MWh.
European coal prices for 2017 rose $0.40, or 0.7
percent, to $57.20 a tonne while front-year EU carbon allowances
rose 0.02 euros, or 0.4 percent, to 4.73 euros a
tonne.
The Czech year-ahead position was untraded at the
previous day's close of 26.60 euros/MWh, while the spot price
for Monday rose 2.25 euros to 31.50 euros.
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)