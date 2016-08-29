* German wind output falls, French nuclear supply down

* Demand rises as summer heat continues

* Cal'17 trades sideways, UK markets closed

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 Weak wind power production on Monday due to a high pressure weather front boosted German prompt power prices while French prices rose on tight nuclear supply.

The weather also raised the output from solar power and increased demand for electricity from air conditioners.

"Wind supply is easing more than solar is adding and thermal availability outside nuclear is only slightly higher, making for a bullish picture," a German trader said.

German baseload power for Tuesday delivery was 5.55 euros higher than the 33.2 euros ($37.09) a megawatt hour (MWh) paid for Monday while the equivalent French contract rose 5.6 euros to 42 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability was estimated at 59.85 percent of capacity, down from 66 percent last Friday, while in Germany the Grohnde reactor was expecting extended load losses.

German wind power for Tuesday was expected to fall by nearly two thirds to 3.2 gigawatts (GW) from 8.9 GW a day earlier while solar was expected to rise to 7 GW from 5 GW in the same period, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Temperatures were expected to remain in a range of 19-20 degrees Celsius in Germany and at about 22 degrees in France over the next fortnight.

Combined power consumption in Germany and France was expected to increase 1.2 GW day-on-day on Tuesday.

Along the forward curve, the benchmark German Cal '17 contract traded sideways with no clear trend from fuel markets as British markets were closed for a public holiday.

Oil fell towards $49 a barrel, pressured by high output from Middle East OPEC members and on a stronger U.S. dollar.

German Cal '17 baseload power was unchanged at 25.95 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract was untraded in a 31.45 to 32 euros range, having settled at 31.5 euros/MWh.

European coal prices for 2017 were untraded after an API 2 index close of $56.58 a tonne last Friday.

Front-year EU carbon allowances were 0.4 percent off at 4.68 euros a tonne.

In the Czech Republic, CEZ took the Temelin reactor unit 1 offline last Friday, with unit 2 due back online in early September. Much of the plant's output is for exporting west.

The Czech year-ahead position was untraded with a bid at 26.6 euros, down from a 27.05 euros close. The Czech spot price for Tuesday was at 33.9 euros compared with 31.5 euros paid for Monday.

($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; additional reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)