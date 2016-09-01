* German solar output to rise 0.5 GW

* Demand eases ahead of weekend

* Forward curve prices ease

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Strong solar production and lower electricity consumption weighed on European prompt power prices on Thursday despite persistent hot weather that typically boosts air conditioning demand and depresses wind output.

The region has seen daily 24-hour temperatures in excess of 22 degrees Celsius in France and about 19 degrees in Germany, and, according to Thomson Reuters data, is heading for weekly averages of 21.5 and 18.5 respectively next week.

German baseload power for Friday delivery fell 1.2 euros to 31 euros ($34.53) a megawatt hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract dropped 2.7 euros to 36.5 euros/MWh.

German solar power output for Friday was expected to rise to 6.8 gigawatts from 6.3 GW a day earlier while wind levels were set to remain at 2.8 GW both days.

Combined German and French consumption on Friday was likely to fall 0.9 GW from Thursday.

EnBW's southwestern German Neckarwestheim 2 reactor is due to shut for maintenance from Friday, although this has long been factored in and more coal power capacity has been readied, traders said.

Forward curve prices trended weaker although coal posted a few gains.

German year-ahead Cal '17 baseload power lost 40 cents to 25.95 euros/MWh and the equivalent French contract was quoted in a 31.4-31.55 bid/ask range, having closed at 31.85 euros.

European coal prices for 2017 rose 0.4 percent to $58.2 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances fell 0.5 percent to 4.45 euros a tonne.

The Czech year-ahead position was down 0.5 euros at 26.7 euros/MWh, while the spot price for Friday edged 5 cents down to 33.25 euros/MWh.

($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Clarke)