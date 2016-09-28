* French tight nuclear supply gives support
* Oil gains lift energy prices
* Spot slips on abundant wind, solar
(Recasts with forwards at year-high)
PARIS, Sept 28 European forward electricity
prices surged to a year-high on Wednesday on the back of tight
French nuclear power supply and bullish oil futures which lifted
other energy contracts including coal and gas.
Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent on speculation oil
producers gathered in Algeria could lay the foundation for an
output-limiting deal in November, and on the possibility of
another draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Traders said the power market was already short for various
reasons including French utility EDF's announcement
that it was expecting lower nuclear power output due to
increased safety controls which have caused several nuclear
plants to extend the length of their outages.
French available nuclear power capacity for Thursday is seen
at 61.27 percent compared with 59.85 percent the previous day,
but was down compared with 69.65 percent a year ago.
"The market is quite short so any bullish news can have
quite an exaggerated effect," one trader said.
The benchmark German Cal'17 year-ahead baseload
power contract gained over 2 euros, or 7.43 percent, to 29.65
euros per megawatt hour (MWh), last reached last September.
The less liquid equivalent French contract rose
2.2 euros, or 6.20 percent, to 37.70 euros/MWh after hitting a
year high of 38.60 euros.
European 2017 coal prices, which govern a large
share of German power generation, rose 3.78 percent to $63.20 a
tonne, their highest since the beginning of March 2015 as oil
rose.
Front-year EU carbon allowances gained 12.87
percent to 5 euros a tonne.
In the spot market prices for next-day delivery fell on
abundant wind and solar power. However, the week-ahead prices
were up.
German renewable wind power production is expected to remain
high on Thursday, adding 170 megawatts day-on-day after rising
by over 18 gigawatts (GW) the previous day, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
In France, where nuclear power accounts for about 75 percent
of electricity needs, supply will rise by about 1.5 GW
day-on-day after two reactors resumed production following
unplanned outages.
Consumption is also expected to fall in France on Thursday
by about 400 MW, while combined wind and solar power will rise
by 760 MW, adding pressure on spot prices.
The German baseload power price for Thursday delivery
fell 1.6 euros, or 6.21 percent, to 24.15 euros
($27.08) per megawatt-hour (MWh) compared with the price paid
for Wednesday. The equivalent French contract fell 3.5
euros, or 8.24 percent, to 39 euros euros/MWh.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead 2017
contract rose 1.22 percent to 29 euros/MWh, while the
spot for Thursday gained 5.5 euros, or 17.46 percent,
to 37 euros/MWh.
($1 = 0.8891 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan
Fenton and Mark Potter)