(Updates prices, adds nuclear outage, Nord Stream financing)
FRANKFURT, April 24 European spot electricity
prices rose sharply on Monday as cooler weather lifted
consumption while renewables output was low and French nuclear
supply tightened further.
* The German baseload power price for Tuesday delivery
gained 17.8 percent over the price paid for Monday to
37.1 euros ($40.30) per megawatt-hour (MWh).
* The equivalent French contract rose by 23
percent to 44.05 euros/MWh in the afternoon, supported by news
that the Penly 1 reactor will go offline for a
month.
* French nuclear availability was down 2 percentage points
at 72 percent.
* Thomson Reuters data showed that consumption is expected
to rise by 3 gigawatts (GW) day on day to Tuesday in Germany and
France combined. Consumption is seen rising in France over the
course of the week while remaining broadly unchanged in Germany.
* German wind power volumes on Tuesday are seen at more than
5 gigawatts (GW) below Monday's expected 11.8 GW to 13.7 GW,
with solar power output dropping to 5 GW from 7.3 GW.
* Average temperatures in France are forecast to fall by 2
degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 0.6 degrees in Germany.
* Along the forward curve, the German Cal '18 benchmark
softened by 1 percent to 29.4 euros/MWh on weaker
coal and oil.
* The equivalent French contract shed 5 cents to
35.55 euros/MWh.
* Prices of EU carbon emissions rights rose while
coal prices cif North Europe for 2018 extended losses to stand
1.9 percent below the previous close at $65.75 a
tonne.
* In eastern Europe, the Czech contract for Tuesday did not
trade after a previous close for Monday delivery at 31.50
euros/MWh. The year-ahead position was 19
cents down at 29.7 euros.
* German power group BDEW said at the Hanover industry fair
that gas-fired and pumped storage projects may not materialise
unless their economic viability is helped along by
policymakers.
* Elsewhere in the region, official Swiss data showed the
country turned a net importer of power in 2016.
* In the related gas sector Gazprom's western
partners reached agreement on Monday on financing for the 9.5
billion euro ($10.32 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will
bring more Siberian gas into Europe via Germany.($1
= 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)