PARIS, June 2 European spot electricity prices for next week delivery fell on Friday, with an increase in wind and nuclear generation outweighing a pick-up in demand on Tuesday after a long weekend.

* The French baseload electricity contact for Tuesday delivery fell by 2.5 euros to 33.50 euros ($37.56) per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with the price paid on Thursday for Friday delivery.

* The German spot power price for Tuesday fell 3 euros to 33 euros/MWh, compared with the price paid for Friday delivery.

* Available French nuclear power capacity is seen rising from 64.5 percent with the planned restart of EDF's 900 megawatts (MW) Chinon 4 and 1,300 MW Cattenom 3 reactors on June 5 and 6 respectively.

* Three other reactors scheduled for planned outages over the weekend are expected back online by Tuesday.

* In Germany, electricity production from German wind turbines will rise on Tuesday with one forecast showing output at about 15 GW compared with 1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and 3.8 on Saturday.

* Electricity demand in both countries will rise on Tuesday by 1.4 GW in France to 46.3 GW and by about 300 MW in Germany to 60.6 GW, but will be lower compared with demand in the same period a week ago, according to Reuters data.

* Along the forward power curve, prices rose alongside carbon prices, while coal and oil dipped.

* The German Cal '18 baseload benchmark rose 0.46 percent to 30.39 euros,. The equivalent French contract gained 0.70 percent to 36.20 euros/MWh.

* North Europe coal for 2018 delivery slipped 0.45 percent to $66.70 a tonne

* The December expiry EU carbon contract rose 0.79 percent to 5.12 euros a tonne.

* In Eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead delivery contract fell 5.75 euros to 30.75 euros/MWh. The year-ahead contract was untraded.($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Aleander Smith)