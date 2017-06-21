PARIS, June 21 German day-ahead electricity
prices fell on Wednesday on forecasts for higher supply from
wind and coal power, but French spot prices were firm as several
delayed reactor restarts curbed nuclear power availability.
* The German baseload electricity contract for Thursday
delivery last traded at 36.00 euros ($40.13) per
megawatt-hour (MWh), down 9.1 percent from the previous close.
* The equivalent French day-ahead price was up 0.6 percent
at 43.00 euros/MWh
* Electricity production from German wind turbines is
expected to rise on Thursday by 3.8 gigawatts (GW) to about 6.7
GW, while coal and lignite supply was projected to increase by
around 1.4 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed.
* This outweighed an expected 950 MW fall in available
German solar supply, and a projected 1 GW rise in consumption
amid higher temperatures than previously forecast.
* In France, available French nuclear capacity was set to be
curbed by the rescheduling of restart dates for several reactors
that had been due to come back online between Tuesday and
Thursday.
* An update from grid operator RTE also indicated that the
Bugey 5 reactor was now expected to restart on June 30, instead
of June 23. The reactor, which has been in maintenance since
last year, was the scene of a fire on Monday.
* Separately, nuclear plant operator EDF said on
Tuesday it was conducting work to reinforce structures to
support emergency diesel generators at all of its 1,300-MW-sized
reactors.
* A heatwave in France was forecast to continue on Thursday
with temperatures set to reach the mid-30s Celsius across the
country for the third day in a row.
* French electricity demand is seen rising by about 880 MW
on Thursday to 53.7 GW.
* Along the forward curve, the German Cal '18 benchmark
was down 0.8 percent at 30.80 euros/MWh, tracking
weaker coal prices.
* The equivalent French contract was 0.7 percent
lower at 36.85 euros/MWh.
* Coal cif North Europe was down 0.9 percent at
$69.00 per tonne, while the December expiry EU carbon contract
was unchanged at 4.95 euros a tonne.
* In eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead contract
was quoted 1.0 percent lower at 40.60 euros/MWh. The year-ahead
contract was down 0.6 percent at 31.35 euros/MWh.($1
= 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)