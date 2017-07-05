PARIS, July 5 The German forward electricity
contract for next-year delivery hit its highest level since late
February supported by the rally in coal prices, while day-ahead
spot prices posted slight gains on steady demand and lower wind
power generation.
* The benchmark German Cal '18 for next year-delivery
rose to a 4.5 months high of 31.40 euros ($35.55) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) early on Wednesday before retreating to
31.30 euros/MWh, up 0.3 percent.
* Coal-fired power generation accounts for more than 40
percent of German electricity production.
* In France, where over 75 percent of electricity is
produced from nuclear generation, the equivalent French
year-ahead contract rose 0.1 percent to 37.10
euros/MWh.
* Coal cif North Europe gained 0.1 percent to
$71.70 per tonne, its highest since November 2016.
* Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron said
supply in the Atlantic region was ample, but was tight in
Pacific due to low export volumes from Australia and import
arbitrage in China where a ban had made it more profitable for
utilities to buy coal from abroad than locally.
* Related carbon pollution rights, which electricity
generators must hold for their output, fell 0.2
percent to 5.11 euros a tonne.
* In the day-ahead spot electricity market, the German
baseload contract for Thursday delivery added 0.6
percent or 25 cents to 39.10 euros/MWh.
* The French Thursday delivery price gained 2.27
percent to 45 euros/MWh.
* Electricity production from German wind turbines remains
low, supporting prices despite a slight rise in solar output.
Wind generation will fall by 730 megawatts (MW) on Thursday to
1.2 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Solar power availability will rise by 780 MW to 7.8 GW.
* German demand is expected to remain stable around 70 GW,
the data show, while the average temperature will rise by 2.1
degrees Celsius.
* In France, consumption will rise by 890 MW on Thursday to
48.8 GW, while the average temperature will climb by nearly 2
degrees.
* French nuclear availably is also expected to rise from 60
percent of capacity with five EDF reactors expected to
resume production on Wednesday.
* In eastern Europe, the Czech contract for Thursday
added over 4 percent to 39.80 euros/MWh, the
year-ahead 2018 contract rose 1.4 percent to 32.10 euros/MWh.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Vera Eckert; Editing by Edmund
Blair)