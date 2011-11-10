* EU has already achieved almost 20 percent
* Poland has led opposition to higher target
* Even Denmark says 30 percent politically very tough
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 10 European politicians plan
next week to revive debate on raising the target to cut the EU's
carbon emissions as the bloc readies to take a leading role in
climate change talks in Durban later this month.
Earlier this year, Poland, holder of the European Union's
rotating presidency, blocked an attempt to move up from the
existing target of a 20 percent cut in carbon emissions by 2020
to a 25 percent target.
Campaigners and some politicians say the minimum target
should be 30 percent. It will be part of the discussion in
Strasbourg next Tuesday and Wednesday, when members of the
European Parliament are expected to debate and vote on a
resolution ahead of Durban.
"Already we have a 17.6 percent reduction in 2012," Jo
Leinen, chairman of the European Parliament's environment
committee told a news conference on Thursday.
"The 20 percent really does not allow us to put any pressure
on the rest of the world, because they know that we have already
achieved 17.6 percent, so for the remaining nine years, 20
percent is not really an objective at all."
Also this week, Rebecca Harms, president of the Green group
in the European Parliament, said a 30 percent cut should be a
minimum goal.
"The lowest limit should be 30 percent. It would be useful
if we could get political debate organised around that target,"
she said on Wednesday.
STRASBOURG AHEAD OF DURBAN
That debate is likely to be spurred by the motion for a
resolution on the Durban climate change conference.
"It is in the EU's own interest to aim for a climate
protection target of over 20 percent, since this would have the
simultaneous effect of creating green jobs, growth and
security," the proposal says.
The wording of "over 20 percent" paves the way to broach 30
percent, Leinen said.
Supporters of renewable industry say a higher target could
help to revive the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme, where the
price of allowances has plunged below 10 euros.
Eastern European economies have voiced concern about the
impact of higher carbon prices on their economies, which tend to
depend heavily on fossil fuel.
The EU as a whole accounts for only around 11 percent of
carbon emissions, which globally hit a record last year, driven
mainly by booming coal-reliant emerging economies.
The EU has set itself at the forefront of efforts to get a
new global, binding deal on climate change once the first
commitment phase of the Kyoto Protocol runs out at the end of
next year.
In October, 27-member bloc adopted a set of conclusions
saying it would sign up for a second commitment period but on
the condition that the bigger emitters provided firm evidence
that they would join in, too.
The EU, however, was not entirely united. It struggled to
agree wording on allowances to produce greenhouse gases under
the Kyoto Protocol known as Assigned Amount Units (AAUs).
Poland has a surplus of these, which in theory it could sell
to countries in deficit.
EU sources said Poland would be keen to carry over as many
as possible into a second phase of the Kyoto Protocol.
That contrasts with Denmark, which takes over as EU
president next year and believes carrying over any allowances at
all would jeopardise "environmental integrity".
It has made clear its high level of ambition for a green
economy, but mindful of the collapse of climate talks in
Copenhagen in 2009 has also strived to be realistic about what
it can achieve as EU president.
Earlier this week, Denmark's Climate and Energy Minister
Martin Lidegaard said 30 percent would be politically very
difficult.
"I have not given up," Lidegaard told Reuters on the
sidelines of a panel discussion. "But I'm looking at the
political climate and thinking it's going to be hard to achieve
30 percent."
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Jason Neely)