By William James
| THE HAGUE, March 25
THE HAGUE, March 25 Energy independence and the
adoption of technologies like shale gas fracking should top
Europe's political agenda, British Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Tuesday, calling the Crimea crisis a "wake-up call" for
states reliant on Russian gas.
Escalating East-West tensions over Russia's seizure of
Crimea from Ukraine have endangered the energy security of some
European states, including Germany, who are heavily dependent on
Russian gas supplies.
"Some countries are almost 100 percent reliant on Russian
gas, so I think it is something of a wake-up call," Cameron told
reporters on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit on
Tuesday.
A hastily-convened meeting of the G7 major industrialised
nations on Monday agreed that ministers would work together to
reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas.
On Tuesday, Cameron pointed to reserves of shale gas, which
can be extracted by a process known as fracking, in
south-eastern Europe, Poland and England as a means of boosting
energy independence for the whole region.
"I think it's a good opportunity," he said. "Energy
independence, using all these different sources of energy,
should be a tier one political issue from now on, rather than
tier five."
In Britain, fracking has been held up by public protests
over the environmental impact of the technique, which involves
blasting underground rock with high pressure liquid to release
trapped gas. It has been banned outright in France and Bulgaria.
Although Britain only buys a small amount of gas from
Moscow, Russia provides around one third of the EU's oil and gas
and some 40 percent of the gas is shipped through Ukraine.
European Union leaders last week agreed to accelerate their
quest for more secure energy supplies by looking to import gas
from the United States and pooling their purchasing power to
empower the bloc in negotiations with Moscow.
FRACKING FOCUS
In the United States, a fracking revolution has - as well as
spawning its own protest movement - helped energy prices tumble
and spurred a manufacturing renaissance, something Cameron and
his finance minister George Osborne have been keen to replicate.
But a hoped-for rise in gas production across Europe has
been slow to develop, with estimates for Poland's reserves
having been slashed along with the hiatus on fracking.
Cameron said on Tuesday that it was Britain's duty to get
behind fracking, and that he was confident of winning the public
around once the first drilling operations started to benefit the
surrounding communities.
He said most of voters' concerns stemmed from a
misunderstanding of the way that wells are tapped.
"When I look at a lot of the concerns expressed... I think
there's a really good answer to all the questions. So I'm
confident we'll win the argument," he said.
Environmental group Greenpeace criticised Cameron, calling
his comments a cynical attempt to exploit the Ukraine crisis.
Citing industry estimates, they said fracking would take at
least a decade to reach a useful scale, and that even at that
point it was likely to displace other gas sources rather than
Russian imports.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by John
Stonestreet)