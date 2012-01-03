* Weak demand to pressure Norwegian, Russian export
contracts
* Socgen outlook for British gas prices also bearish
LONDON Jan 3 European gas demand will
remain below 2008 levels until 2017 and the weak outlook could
force suppliers like Russia's Gazprom and Norway's
Statoil to reduce their gas prices, French bank Societe
Generale said on Tuesday.
SocGen said in a research note that it expected year-on-year
demand for gas to grow by 2.5 percent in 2012, compared with a
record 9.5 percent drop in 2011.
"Our model sees gas demand reaching pre-crisis 2008 levels
only in 2017 (estimate), which is not positive for gas demand
going forward," the bank said.
SocGen said the weak demand outlook would put pressure on
Russia and Norway to adjust gas pricing models with European
customers.
Around 75 percent of Europe's long-term gas supply contracts
with Russia or Norway are based on indexation to oil prices.
With oil prices outperforming the power and gas markets in
past years, European companies including
utilities have been forced to buy gas at higher levels than they
can sell power and gas to their own customers.
SocGen said that the current economic crisis would have a
more severe impact than the 2009 crisis on the pricing model of
those contracts.
Gazprom is already in arbitration courts with several
European companies over its gas prices, and Statoil is due to
renew several contracts in 2012.
"As we move into 2012, the market should be focusing on the
renegotiations between Statoil and European buyers (and) the
current crisis could prompt Statoil to become more flexible and
innovative again in terms of pricing," SocGen said.
"We believe Statoil could end up further reducing the
assumed 75 percent oil-indexation for continental buyers in
order to boost medium-term demand for gas (as a fuel for power
generation). We suspect that after tough negotiations, it could
be reduced to 55 percent from October 2012."
SocGen said that if Statoil reduced the oil indexation in
its continental European contracts this year, Gazprom would also
have to become more flexible, especially for continental buyers
that are able to access spot hub gas.
SocGen said the weak demand outlook meant it had revised its
benchmark British National Balancing Point (NBP) gas price
forecast downward as Libyan exports increase, following the end
of the civil war, and as delayed Russian exports are expected to
flow to Europe.
Because of the low demand in 2011, some European buyers
delayed contracted Russian gas deliveries from last year into
2012.
"We reiterate our recommendation to sell NBP summer 12 as we
expect prices to be held down by an increase in Russian
obligations and greater Libyan exports into Italy," the bank
said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Anthony Barker)