* EU energy imports cost over $500 billion in 2013
* Costs to fall to $425 bln in 2015 if oil remains below $90
* GRAPHIC-Falling energy costs: link.reuters.com/sen23w
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Oct 15 The European Union could save up
to $80 billion in energy imports if oil prices remain low,
providing some relief to households and companies in a region
that has been laid low for the last five years.
The price of oil has dropped over a quarter since the
summer to below $85 per barrel, a level last seen in June 2010.
Energy imports for oil, natural gas and thermal coal cost
the European Union around $500 billion in 2013, with three
quarters of that being spent to buy oil, Reuters research shows.
This year's figure could fall by almost $25 billion to
around $485 billion, and if oil prices average below $90 a
barrel next year, the overall import bill could fall as low as
$425 billion, over $80 billion less than paid by the EU for
imports in 2013.
Falling energy prices reflect a darkening world economic
outlook but they could temper any new downturn.
While headline inflation rates could be pushed lower,
households and energy-intensive industries in countries that
rely on oil imports will find their costs reduced, raising at
the margin their ability to spend and invest.
"Global oil prices have fallen in almost every currency and
that should lead to a boost in consumption," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.
Oil is the world's most important fuel but coal is the most
important for electricity generation. The price of coal
has almost halved since 2011.
Inflation is already noticeable by its absence in most of
the world and the euro zone is battling to ward off deflation.
Figures from China on Wednesday showed inflation hit a near
five-year low of 1.6 percent despite economic growth which is
expected to hold above seven percent this year. The British
economy looks robust yet inflation has dropped to 1.2 percent
and U.S. inflation was last reported at 1.7 percent.
CENTRAL BANK ACTION?
Some analysts expect that vista to force more action from
central banks.
"The low inflation readings will open the door to further
targeted monetary and fiscal easing. There is also less need for
a strong currency to offset imported inflation," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong
Kong.
But the European Central Bank, for one, faces fierce
opposition to printing money, not least from Germany's powerful
central bank, and is still waiting to gauge the impact from a
raft of measures to boost credit and lending.
The euro has dropped nearly 10 percent against the dollar
since May. That will partly offset the fall in
dollar-denominated oil but will push up inflation.
More likely might be a delay to monetary tightening in those
countries that are recovering. Federal Reserve policymaker John
Williams told Reuters that a U.S. interest rate rise could be
delayed if inflation started to drop persistently away from the
central bank's 2 percent target.
Analysts initially said the oil price decline was largely
due to greater supply from the North American shale boom, the
tapping of new offshore reserves worldwide and greater output of
coal.
But they have also begun pointing to a slowdown in demand,
citing China's ebbing thirst for oil and what could be its first
drop in demand for coal in over a decade as economic growth
slows.
"Much of the past year in commodity markets has been spent
considering the impact of strong supply growth ... However,
demand is becoming an increasing source of concern," Australian
bank Macquarie said on Wednesday in a research note.
"The pickup in global GDP growth that began at the start of
2012 was becoming a distant memory by mid-2014," it said.
(Editing by Mike Peacock and Anna Willard)