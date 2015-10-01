Japan's JERA, Dubai's DUSUP agree LNG tie-up
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
Oct 1 New technologies are heating up competition in Europe's boiler market with micro-Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems, which produce electricity as well as heat and hot water, emerging as one of the most promising.
Currently a minor player as prices remain high, one EU-funded study predicts a surge in demand for CHP systems by 2030.
The following are some key facts on these systems:
* The units are miniaturised versions of CHP plants that have been used for years in industry, district heating, hotels and hospitals.
* Could win a third of the EU boiler market by 2030, according to the EU-funded Cogeneration Observatory and Dissemination Europe (CODE) project.
* Offer an easy replacement for existing wall-mounted gas boilers as they require no changes to radiators or piping.
* Highly efficient, as they use more than 90 percent of the energy input and put out about two thirds as heat, the rest as power.
* Generate electricity close to the user, reducing dependence on high-capacity power networks.
* Complement intermittent renewable energy as systems produce most of their power during the cold season and evening.
* Homeowners can use the electricity produced or sell it to the grid.
* Can lower household energy bills by 25-34 percent, reduce household CO emissions by up to two tonnes per year and deliver primary energy savings of up to 25 percent, according to a survey by Scotland-based research and consultancy firm Delta Energy & Environment. (tinyurl.com/p53qkec)
* Micro-CHP systems for small companies offer power capacities ranging from 5 kilowatt-hours to 50 KWh while household boilers typically have an output of 1 KWh.
* More compact than other new heating technologies such as wood pellet burners, heat pumps and thermal solar, offering an advantage in dense urban housing.
* Offered by most major heating systems makers, such as Vaillant, SenerTec, Viessmann, Bosch and BDR Thermea's Baxi and De Dietrich.
* System offered by Germany's Vaillant uses an internal combustion engine developed with Japan's Honda Motor Co , many others use non-combustion Stirling engines. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
BARCELONA, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Green Climate Fund, set up to channel billions of dollars to help poor countries tackle climate change, came under fire on Thursday over its choice of which projects to back, as activists said it was overlooking the needs of the most vulnerable people.