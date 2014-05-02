WARSAW May 2 European Union Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said on Friday that the EU wants a uniform
price for Russian gas for all its member states.
Oettinger was speaking after a meeting with Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk who promotes an idea of a EU energy union
and joint purchase Russian gas.
"We want a uniform gas price in the European common market,"
Oettinger said at the joint news conference with Tusk.
Oettinger also said that Europe should have pan-European
grids for natural gas and electricity, including more power
links between countries, more liquefied natural gas terminals
and more diversification with partners such as Norway.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Marcin Goettig and William Hardy)