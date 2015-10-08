* EU to make heating and cooling part of climate policy
* Heating and cooling account for 40 pct of EU energy use
* Strategy note highlights district heating, cogeneration
* Big utilities favour electrification of heating
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 8 The European Commission is working
on a strategy to reduce energy wasted in heating homes and
offices, prompting concern among utilities which fear it will
reduce their power sales.
Early next year, the Commission plans to formulate
recommendations on heating and cooling with a view to update EU
energy legislation and possibly draft new directives.
In five "issue papers", seen by Reuters, the Commission
presents options for a heating and cooling policy more focused
on renewable energy and district heating systems that bring hot
water into homes via underground pipelines.
The papers state that the use of renewables in heating
should be boosted with tax measures, public procurement and
public investment to stimulate the development of markets.
"We are convinced that in Europe we can do much better than
today, when we are spending almost 40 percent of our energy on
heating and cooling," EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic told
Reuters on Thursday.
Big power utilities such as EDF, E.ON
and Enel, already struggling with the switch to
renewable energy, fear that more renewables in heating and a
switch to collective heating will further reduce power demand.
Choices between gas or electricity, between better
insulation or more efficient heaters, and between collective or
individual heat production could have a major impact on the
business models of EU energy firms.
Heating and, to a lesser degree, cooling account for around
40 percent of European Union energy consumption, but are only
indirectly targeted by existing EU policies, which focus more on
power production with renewable energy.
Renewable energy already accounts for 26 percent of
electricity production in the EU but just 16.4 percent of
heating and cooling.
Sefcovic said the Commission will probably publish its
heating and cooling strategy in February.
The Commission estimates that half of Europe's heat demand
is in areas where population density is high enough for district
heating infrastructure, which would be more efficient than
alternatives and could cover 40 to 70 percent of EU heat demand.
In less dense areas, electric heat pumps - which upgrade
heat from air or ground water - and other new technologies offer
the most energy savings for individual houses.
The papers also highlights the efficiency of "Combined Heat
and Power" (CHP), or cogeneration, which produces heat and
electricity in the same plant and is widespread in Scandinavia.
A switch to district heating would be a huge change for most
of western Europe, where households mainly rely on individual
gas-fired boilers for space heating and hot water.
In coming weeks, trade groups and country representatives
will lobby the Commission to try to steer the drafting of the
communication, which will be a first step towards integrating
heating and cooling into EU energy legislation.
District heating systems are often run by local authorities
and use gas- or biomass-fired cogeneration plants that produce
both heat and power close to residential areas, reducing the
need for central power production and heavy power grids.
"Eurelectric recognises an emphasis on district heating in
the issue papers," the Brussels-based utilities lobby said in a
note, adding that the large-scale investment in district heating
would lock in technology for decades and financing is unsure.
Eurelectric also disagrees with limiting the use of heat
pumps to rural areas and is against mandatory cogeneration.
Instead, big utilities are calling for the electrification of
heating via centrally produced renewable energies and nuclear.
For the hundreds of municipally owned utilities that operate
local heating and power networks in Europe, this makes no sense,
as it would put more stress on the continent's power grids.
"Large-scale electrification of heating and cooling seems
neither feasible nor economic or ecologic," said European
Federation of Local Energy Companies (CEDEC) head Gert De Block.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)