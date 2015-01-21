BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 It is "very hard to say" whether European countries that adopted the euro are better off because of the single currency, UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on Wednesday.
Weber, the former president of the German Bundesbank, told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the euro zone was paying the price for a "mismatch" between a single monetary policy and a lack of fiscal integration.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* says AT&T next offers Galaxy S8 at $25 or Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: