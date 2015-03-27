LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Investor frustration at how
expensive euro public-sector debt has become was on display this
week, with the Kingdom of Spain receiving a surprisingly tepid
response to a 15-year linker and Germany-guaranteed KfW having
to switch to US dollar funding.
Spreads have tightened dramatically since the ECB announced
its sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bond purchase programme
in late January, a trend that has accelerated since the
implementation began earlier this month.
Many buyers seem to have had enough and bonds issued by the
Italian sovereign and the European Investment Bank got a muted
reception earlier this month.
This lack of enthusiasm was on display this week as well:
Spain on Tuesday priced a EUR3.5bn 1% November 2030 index-linked
bond offering, falling EUR500m short of the amount it had hoped
to raise.
The decision not to go larger was based on the order book of
EUR6.7bn, which was well short of demand seen both for recent
Spanish nominal bonds and for Spanish linkers issued in the
past. The country's two index-linked notes priced last year both
received demand of more than EUR10bn, while other deals from the
country - and from Portugal - received orders of over EUR20bn.
"Clearly, the spreads and yields are not what they were, and
investors have benefited from the rally but do have to ask if
the scope for potential performance has diminished," said Alex
Barnes, head of SSA fixed-income syndicate at Citigroup, a
bookrunner on Spain's latest deal along with Barclays, BNP
Paribas, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB and Goldman Sachs.
"Order books in excess of EUR20bn are remarkable
achievements and shouldn't be considered the norm for all
periphery syndications. Maybe we all need to bring our feet back
down onto the ground and have a balance on what we expect from
this sort of transaction in the future," he said.
PERIPHERAL DIP
The peripheral sovereign market has certainly been a
particular beneficiary of QE, with investors moving further down
the ratings spectrum in search of yield.
But the region sold off recently and continued to
underperform this week. Spain's 1.95% July 2030, the reference
point for the new linker, was bid at a yield of 1.72% on
Tuesday, 18bp higher than the low it reached in the middle of
March, according to Tradeweb.
Such is the shift in the market that German agency KfW,
Europe's best rated and most liquid agency name, opted to fund
in US dollars instead of euros, printing a USD5bn 1.5% five-year
deal on Thursday.
"We did look at the euro market, but we finally decided
against a longer-dated trade in euros," said Klaus-Peter Eitel,
vice-president, new issues, at KfW.
"After QE, we are in untested waters, and our impression is
that even a higher new-issue premium may not guarantee a
successful transaction," he said.
The best indication of this was the EIB's EUR2bn 0.125%
April 2025 transaction from the week before.
The deal was priced at 30bp through mid-swaps and, while it
was offering a new-issue concession, investors balked at the
tight levels against Bunds - around 5bp at the time - and the
issuer fell EUR1bn short of its usual size for a benchmark
transaction.
One lead banker on KfW's US dollar trade suggested that the
German agency would have had to offer something like a 10bp
new-issue premium to get a euro deal done; uncharted waters for
an issuer that tends to price new deals tight against the curve.
LOCAL BID
Still, the buyside needs to deploy capital somewhere, and
newly established Agence France Locale found itself in the right
place at the right time.
Despite an Aa2 rating from Moody's with a negative outlook
and a 20% risk weighting, the issuer's debut EUR750m 0.375%
seven-year bond offering was swamped with demand from central
banks and official institutions that normally tend to buy Triple
A paper with zero risk-weighting.
"The deal was extremely well supported by public
institutions, much more so than some French agencies in this
tenor," said Laurence Ribot, head of covered bond and SSA fixed
income syndicate at Natixis, a bookrunner along with HSBC and JP
Morgan.
"This has to do with the quality of the credit, but also the
fact that it is very hard for those investors to find value in
the secondary market," she said.
One thing is clear: these could be delicate times for
Europe's core issuers, with the ECB's asset purchase programme
set to run up to September 2016 at the very least.
"The euro market is distorted by QE. It's a bit more tricky.
We have to gain more experience of how to navigate this market,"
said Eitel of KfW.
