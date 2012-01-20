(Adds detail throughout)

LONDON, Jan 20 European refinery utilisation rates rose in December to 81.57 percent from 81.27 in November as plants moved to produce more after Petroplus closed three of its refineries due to credit issues.

Euroilstock data shows a marginal 0.3 percent improvement during the month, as lenders froze credit lines to independent Swiss refiner Petroplus, forcing the closure of three of its least profitable plants, with the remaining two running at half capacity.

European refiners have struggled as profit margins continue to fall as the region remains oversupplied while demand falls due to the credit crisis. Petroplus' five refineries account for around 4.4 percent of Europe's total refining capacity.

Together with the announced close of the Hovensa refinery in the United States, up to 1.8 million barrels per day of refining capacity in the Atlantic Basin has been earmarked for shutdown by the summer of 2012, according to Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob.

Total European refinery production levels rose by 1.2 percent in December from the previous month, driven by a surge in production of middle distillates of 2.4 percent. However, total production was down 2.8 percent on a yearly basis.

The increase in production of middle distillates is a classic winter pattern, with refiners keen to lock in the healthier margins as demand picks up due to the cold.

Demand has been comparatively slack this year, however, due to warmer-than-average temperatures to date, and middle distillates production was down 1.3 percent year on year.

December gasoline production rose by 1.2 percent and was 0.9 higher than last year, while naphtha production inched up 0.4 percent but remained 12.6 percent lower than last December.

Strong prices in euros continue to crimp demand, forcing strained consumers to rein back expenses. According to Jakob, the weighted average prices of both diesel and gasoline printed new record highs in the week ending Jan. 16.

Further down the barrel, production of fuels saw a month-on-month decline, down 0.4 percent, and was 7.3 percent lower than in December last year.

EUROILSTOCK REFINERY OUTPUT TABLE (in 000 bpd)

Change vs Change in %

DEC 11 NOV 11 NOV 11 DEC 10 NOV 11 DEC 10 Total 11,138 11,001 137 -316 1.2 -2.8 Gasoline 2,690 2,658 32 23 1.2 0.9 Mid Dists 5,802 5,668 134 -74 2.4 -1.3 Fuel oil 1,271 1,276 -5 -100 -0.4 -7.3 Naphtha 795 792 3 -115 0.4 -12.6 Crude intake 10,686 10,646 40 -453 0.4 -4.1 Utilisation 81.57 81.27 85.03 rate (pct) (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Simon Falush; editing by Anthony Barker and Keiron Henderson)