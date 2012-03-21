* Products stocks lowest since 2007

* Margins down after January surge on Petroplus closures

* Seasonal rise in gasoline output, rest of barrel down (Recasts)

LONDON, March 21 The collapse of Europe's top independent oil refiner Petroplus failed to provide any lasting relief for the troubled refining sector in February, industry data showed, as sky-high oil prices and weak demand forced the continent's other refineries to further cut crude processing.

European stocks of refined products such as diesel and naphtha fell to their lowest level since 2007, but analysts said this was another indication of how weak the market was, rather than a bullish signal.

"Demand in Europe is coming off a lot," said Olivier Jakob from Zug-based energy consultancy Petromatrix. "So now you have lower demand and lower refining capacity, after Petroplus."

Petroplus has been the highest profile casualty of a rebalancing of European refining capacity. The Swiss group has been forced to shut most of its refineries, except for a plant in Britain, after filing for insolvency.

Utilisation rates in 16 European countries during February were at 81.59 percent, down from January's 81.72 percent, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Wednesday.

The slight drop in utilisation rates matched a weakening of profit margins for refiners. Reuters data shows the complex margin from cracking feedstock crude by a Rotterdam refinery in February stood at $3.91 per barrel, down from $5.76 per barrel in January.

"Refining margins rose in January because of the Petroplus refinery outages, but by mid-February they had come off quite sharply," said James Zhang, analyst at Standard Bank, referring to the profitability of manufacturing each barrel of refined products.

Refinery utilisation rates were likely to fall further, Zhang said. "Margins are not great, refineries have been going into maintenance from the start of the month, and there is a seasonal decline from next month."

February's run rate was above the average for the past 12 months of 80.97 percent, according to Reuters' calculations based on unrevised Euroilstock data.

Total refinery output increased by 0.5 percent from the previous month, led by a marginal increase in gasoline production. The motor fuel saw production edge up 0.1 percent from January ahead of the United States summer driving season, when demand peaks.

The output of other products such as middle distillates, fuel oil and naphtha all fell, led by cuts in naphtha production of 2.8 percent compared with the previous month.

The downward trend in total refinery production in Europe remains clear when assessed on a yearly basis, down 1.6 percent when comparing February 2012 to the same month last year.

EUROILSTOCK REFINERY OUTPUT TABLE (in ,000 bpd)

Change vs Change % Change %

Change vs Change % Change %

FEB 12 FEB 11 JAN 12 FEB 11 JAN 12 FEB 11 Total 10,942 11,115 56 -173 0.5 -1.6 Gasoline 2,588 2,556 2 32 0.1 1.3 Mid Dists 5,661 5,630 -22 31 -0.4 0.6 Fuel Oil 1,171 1,415 -7 -244 -0.6 -17.2 Naphtha 759 924 -22 -165 -2.8 -17.9 Crude intake 10,688 10,639 -17 49 -0.2 0.5 Utilisation rate (pct) 81.59 81.72 81.21