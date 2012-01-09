* Meeting in Berlin aims to boost jobs amid austerity
* Germany confident tougher euro budget rules in works
* Italy's Monti to meet Merkel on Wednesday
By Andreas Rinke and Emmanuel Jarry
BERLIN, Jan 9 The German and French
leaders meet on Monday to discuss ways to boost growth in euro
zone states struggling to overcome the sovereign debt crisis and
rising unemployment, and finalise a deal to increase fiscal
coordination within the currency union.
They may also discuss a financial transaction tax, the
"Tobin tax", being promoted by France but resisted by Britain
unless adopted on a global scale, which could split the European
Union at a summit at the end of the month.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas Sarkozy,
aiming to align the two powerhouse partners that have driven
European integration, will also focus on how to boost employment
in the current era of austerity.
While Germany's labour market is thriving, employment is a
pressing issue for Sarkozy, who faces an election in less than
four months and is trailing in polls while French jobless claims
are at their highest level in 12 years.
He may also try to accelerate plans for a tax on financial
transactions, which he has set out as a priority ahead of the
election, and which on Friday he vowed to implement in France
even if EU partners like Germany are not on board.
Paris and Berlin want a "Tobin tax" to be applied across the
EU, but Britain is resisting, fearing it will damage London, a
global financial centre and mainstay of the British economy
where much of the tax would be raised.
On Sunday, British Prime Minister David Cameron said he
would veto a European-wide financial transaction tax unless it
was imposed globally, deepening the confrontation over the
matter with both France and Germany.
German officials expect the EU summit to show satisfying
results on stronger budgetary rules they have urged for
countries using the euro.
The updated version of the EU's 'fiscal compact', which
gives Brussels the right to take states to court if they violate
the stricter rules, is nearing approval, relieving pressure on
Merkel to take new initiatives at the summit.
"Reaching a functional agreement already by the next (EU)
meeting on Thursday is not out of the question," Elmar Brok, a
German member of the European parliament, told Reuters.
Hanging over the meeting will be Europe's sovereign debt
crisis, and questions over what can be done in the near term to
relieve pressure on states like Spain and Italy, which are due
to pay back a mountain of maturing debt this year.
Both states face crucial bond auctions this week that will
test investors' willingness to fund countries at a time when low
growth, weak public finances and the threat of ratings
downgrades risk driving borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.
Until now Germany has favoured a crisis-fighting proposal to
boost funding for the International Monetary Fund so that it
could open larger credit lines to troubled euro zone states if
needed, in exchange for strict adjustments.
Italy, which requested IMF monitoring in November to calm
market concerns over its reform measures, would prefer to avoid
reliance on such a plan; its former economy minister has called
IMF aid "the most serious risk for Italy."
Concern over Italy may have led the French and German
leaders to strengthen ties with Prime Minister Mario Monti. He
met Sarkozy in Paris last week, and will visit Merkel for talks
on Wednesday.
The three meet again in Italy on Jan. 20, before a Jan. 23
EU finance ministers meeting and the Jan. 30 EU summit.
(Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Tim Pearce)