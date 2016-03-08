(Repeats story first filed on Monday, no changes to text)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 7 If the merger between London
Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes
ahead, it could be the final mega-deal in the industry as
further combinations of such scale are likely to hit antitrust
buffers.
The two companies will seek to overcome the kind of
regulatory concerns that scuppered Deutsche Boerse's attempt to
merge with NYSE Euronext four years ago, a deal blocked because
it would have created a near-monopoly on exchange-traded
derivatives in Europe.
They could argue there is less overlap between certain
business lines in any one region, namely Europe, say industry
experts; for example while Deutsche Boerse has a big European
derivatives trading operation, LSE is largely absent from that
business.
If the deal is cleared it would create a "Big Four" of
trading powerhouses that outstrip rivals in terms of market
value and global reach - ICE and CME in the
United States, LSE-DB in Europe and Asia's Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing.
Each would have such large global operations in shares and
derivatives trading, as well as indices and clearing, that any
argument that business lines do not overlap could not prevail
again, say industry officials and analysts.
"The very big players are already starting to be in danger
of running into antitrust anywhere they go," said Patrick Young,
a consultant to exchanges since the days of the first
LSE-Deutsche Boerse tie up proposal back in 2000.
"We are coming to the point where the great exchanges merger
game is coming to an end, the great powers have been defined."
Regulators would be unlikely to allow the CME and ICE to
merge, for instance, given a combined group would have a
near-unassailable position in U.S. securities trading.
It is also unlikely that ICE would be allowed to buy a
combined LSE-Deutsche Boerse group as this would create an
effective monopoly of listed derivatives trading in Europe, say
analysts.
It would also be hard to envisage the Chinese government
allowing a foreign exchange take over Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing, they said.
SMALLER PREY
If the LSE deal goes ahead, any big exchange looking to
expand might instead have to look to hoovering up smaller peers.
"There is no one else left to buy up. It would be a range of
mega exchanges buying a couple of selective, medium-sized
exchanges," said Brian Taylor of BTA Consulting, which advises
exchanges.
In Europe, smaller exchanges themselves such as Euronext
and BME would be forced to respond to the
increased competition from a combined LSE-Deutsche Boerse to
avoid being squeezed out, said Christian Voigt, senior
regulatory adviser in London at Fidessa, which builds trading
systems.
"All those medium-sized exchange groups ... will be forced
to find an answer," he said. "If you are stuck in such a
position, you either have to start to grow or focus on a niche
or specialty areas so that you can differentiate yourself."
A source close to France-based Euronext, which was split
from NYSE in 2014, said continuing with its strategy of
maintaining its independence was no longer tenable, even if the
LSE-Deutsche Boerse merger did not go ahead.
Euronext and Spain's BME declined to comment.
A London-Frankfurt merger could also pose problems for U.S.
exchange Nasdaq. It would risk falling further and
further behind a Big Four as it does not have the same global
reach or a strong presence in derivatives trading and clearing -
among the industry's highest-growth and margin businesses.
"I do think that (LSE-DB) would be pretty much the last of
the mega mergers and poses an interesting question for Nasdaq.
Do they need to do a deal, what is their focus?" said Rich
Daniels, senior analyst at TABB Group in New York.
Nasdaq declined to comment.
Until the slowdown in China's economy, Asia was seen as a
promised land for western exchanges wanting to tap the region's
growth and realise a dream of becoming truly global platforms.
However national political barriers make foreign takeovers
in Asia more difficult than elsewhere, BTA Consulting's Taylor
said. In 2011 Australia banned an attempt by the Singapore
Exchange to buy the Australian Stock Exchange to avoid a foreign
country having too much sway in its financial centre.
Analysts say Asian exchanges are more likely to snap up
western peers rather than the other way round.
The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing bought the London Metal
Exchange in 2012, while Singapore's SGX exchange is among the
suitors for London's Baltic Exchange.
"I don't think any country in Asia is ready to open up to
foreign ownership," TABB Group's Daniels said. "I don't think
that politically it is time for Asia to be part of truly global
consolidation."
CLEARING & BREXIT
The proposed London-Frankfurt merger has not yet been
formally put to regulators, but a major area of competition
concern could be derivatives clearing, as LSE's LCH.Clearnet and
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex Clearing are already the dominant
players in Europe.
Industry experts said the British company could spin off the
French half of its clearing house in a bid to assuage
regulators.
LSE and Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.
A core reform from the global financial crisis is forcing
large chunks of the world's $550 trillion derivatives market to
pass through a clearing house to complete the trade even if one
side of the transaction goes bust.
The lucrative service becomes mandatory for interest rate
swaps in the European Union from June, and ICE and CME have both
opened clearing houses in the region in the past five years.
"A DB-LSE tie-up would create a European clearing powerhouse
that would pose more challenges for U.S.-based ICE and CME in
building a European swaps and futures business," Benn Steil, a
senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank in
New York.
But other factors could also shape the industry's European
landscape, such as if Britain, home to the region's biggest
financial centre, votes in June to back "Brexit" and leave the
European Union.
The EU is putting in place reforms to create a capital
markets union to help companies raise more money by issuing
bonds and floating on stock exchanges, but exchanges would need
to have a presence in the bloc to exploit this.
While the LSE and Deutsche Boerse say their merger would be
Brexit-proof, Britain leaving the EU could force other exchanges
with European headquarters in London - such as BATS Chi-X, ICE
and CME - to review where they should be based.
