VIENNA, Sept 27 Euro zone officials are set to discuss next Monday whether the beefed-up EFSF bailout fund for struggling members has the fire-power it needs, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday.

"We decided already in spring that the EFSF has to be able to act more flexibly. We are giving it this flexibility now," she told reporters after a parliamentary committee gave a green light for a full parliamentary vote on expanding the European Financial Stability Facility on Friday.

"We will probably discuss intensively this coming Monday if what is already on the table suffices or if it needs to be complemented," she said.

She said she opposed cutting Greece's sovereign debt and urged countries had to do their utmost to avoid a breakup of the euro zone.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)