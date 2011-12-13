(Repeats to attach to alerts)

VIENNA Dec 13 Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) sees no reason at this stage for any big Austrian commercial bank to require additional state aid despite marked market volatility, the supervisor said.

Domestic banks were well placed to refinance despite "enormous" problems with this elsewhere in Europe, FMA co-head Helmut Ettl told reporters, adding there were no "stress situations" for liquidity in the sector.

"At the moment we don't see any need" for any more state aid, he said in response to a question, making clear his comment was based on information currently available and referred to major private-sector commercial banks.

His FMA counterpart, Kurt Pribil, said it was too soon to draw final conclusions on this because no one could predict the situation in two years given the turmoil on markets.

Ettl said big Austrian banks had been largely spared the refinancing problems that have hit some banks elsewhere in Europe as a result of the sovereign debt crisis.

"We are very well positioned in Austria" when it comes to refinancing, he said. "We see here an enormous problem in other European countries, which is well known. That has to be solved. That is from where the danger emanates."

Austria stepped in to help big lenders including Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen and Volksbanken AG when the financial crisis broke out. It also had to nationalise lenders Hypo Alpe Adria and Kommunalkredit.

Ettl said the FMA had detected no signs at all of a credit crunch even as some lenders seek to scale back balance sheets as a way to hit beefed-up core capital ratio targets.

He defended the drive to force major European banks to have a 9 percent core tier one capital ratio by mid-2012 against criticism that the timetable was too short, but noted the target was originally seen as part of a three-pronged approach.

The first pillar was ringfencing the euro zone's sovereign debt problem countries and setting up safety nets for them. The second was providing refinancing support for the banking sector, and the third was recapitalising big lenders.

"The EBA (European Banking Authority), all of us (supervisors) have always said ... the third part only makes sense in the end if the first two parts take effect at the same time," Ettl said.

"If the safety net is not functioning then the third step -- taken alone -- is certainly not stabilising. It cannot have a stabilising effect because in the end the three pillars can have an impact only in combination." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)