UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI, Sept 21 European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Friday that investor liability must be a requirement of the Europe's proposed banking union.
Liikanen, who is governor of the Bank of Finland, also said individual states should maintain deposit guarantee funds but rules should be harmonised across the region. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts