NEW YORK, June 18 Fitch Ratings on Monday said
it saw a lower risk of a disorderly Greek debt default and exit
from the euro area following the narrow victory for the
pro-bailout New Democracy party in Greek parliamentary elections
on Sunday.
The conservative leader of New Democracy, Antonis Samaras,
will now try to form a new government after edging out the
radical leftist anti-bailout party SYRIZA, causing relief across
the euro zone. SYRIZA had vowed to tear up the 130 billion euro
($164 billion) rescue agreement with the European Union and
International Monetary fund..
"A new government that is supportive of the EU-IMF programme
is likely to be in place prior to the EU Leaders Summit on 28-29
June," Fitch said in a statement.
"Consequently, Fitch will not place all eurozone sovereigns
on Rating Watch Negative as it had indicated would be the case
if a Greek euro exit were a probable near-term event," it said.
Fitch rates Greece's credit at CCC, a highly speculative
grade that is not far away from default. It is similar to the
ratings held by Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.
Any new government, Fitch said, is likely to be a fragile
one given the opposing viewpoints of the two leading parties and
SYRIZA ruling out joining a pro-bailout coalition government.
"Downward pressure on the sovereign credit profile and
ratings of eurozone sovereign governments will intensify so long
as a credible path to closer union and a more coherent and
united policy response are absent. This includes further
boosting the financial backstops against contagion," Fitch said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)