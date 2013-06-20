June 20 The flood waters in many parts of central Europe are receding, giving insurance adjusters a chance to look at the damage in parts of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Catastrophe modelling firm AIR Worldwide estimates insurance claims in Germany alone at between 4.0-5.8 billion euros ($5.4-$7.8 billion). The following are companies' estimates of their own loss exposure. COMPANY ESTIMATED INSURED LOSS (in eur mln) REGION Allianz 500+* Europe Talanx <250** Europe Generali 100 Europe Viennna Insurance 40 to 45*** Europe R+V Versicherung 60+ Germany AXA Deutschland 50 to 60 Germany Versicherungskammer Bayern 50 Germany SV SparkassenVersicherung 40 Germany Gothaer Allgemeine 45 Germany DEVK 10 to 15 Germany * Allianz expects its share of damage after reinsurance to be around 350 million euros. ** Figure includes damage claims faced by reinsurance unit Hannover Re ***Reported figure is after reinsurance. ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Louise Ireland)