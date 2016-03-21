FRANKFURT, March 21 The amount of leverage taken
on by private equity and hedge funds should be kept under
control as it has the potential to jeopardise the stability of
the European financial system, the European Central Bank's
vice-president said on Monday.
"First, we need to develop a framework to better control the
leverage of alternative investment funds in the European Union,"
Vítor Constâncio said during a speech in London.
"Given that the use of leverage by investment funds could
create and amplify systemic risk, it is important that we ensure
that leverage remains within acceptable limits."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)