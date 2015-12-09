* Japanese asset manager to seed $100 mln fund
* Family offices to seed two further $30 mln funds
* Comes amid industry outflows from fund of funds
By Maiya Keidan
LONDON, Dec 9 Italy-based hedge fund investor
Kairos Partners is gearing up to launch three funds with over
$160 million in assets by year-end, bucking the trend in an
industry that continues to see rivals close.
Kairos, owned by Swiss bank Julius Baer, is
setting the funds up with initial investment from three separate
clients, but all would likely take in outside capital, Chief
Investment Officer Michele Gesualdi told Reuters.
One fund is launching with at least $100 million in capital
from an unnamed Japanese asset management company and is
immediately available to external investors, he said.
Two additional funds with starting capital of $30 million
each from undisclosed family offices were also expected to
eventually open to outside capital.
The fund launches would help take Kairos' total assets
invested in similar funds to $2.6 billion and firm-wide assets
to $9 billion.
The demand to open new funds of hedge fund investments comes
as Kairos' flagship Kairos Multi-Strategy Ltd fund has returned
8 percent after fees in the year to the end of November, to take
its three-year performance to 30 percent, Gesualdi said.
That stands in contrast to the fortunes of others in the
industry, with $5.2 billion yanked industry-wide in the first
half of 2015 - a trend that forced Liongate Capital Management
to shut down in October.
"If one looks at the industry, the reason that the industry
has not actually done well is ... because of the performance,"
he said.
"If you do have the numbers, then I think people are happy
to deploy money and start a fund and commit capital to this
strategy, so I am quite optimistic in this sense."
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Simon Jessop/Mark
Heinrich)