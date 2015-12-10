(Corrects company name; makes clear in headline and lead paragraph that the funds may launch with $160 million; removes reference to domicile; makes clear Kairos IM is part-owned by Julius Baer; removes reference to funds taking outside capital; corrects source attribution)

* Japanese asset manager may seed one fund with $100 mln

* Family offices may seed two further funds

* Comes amid industry outflows from fund of funds

LONDON, Dec 9 Kairos Investment Management is gearing up to launch three funds with potentially over $160 million in assets by year-end, bucking the trend in an industry that continues to see rivals close.

Kairos, part-owned by Swiss bank Julius Baer, is setting the funds up with initial investment from three separate clients, a company representative told Reuters.

One fund could launch with $100 million in capital from an unnamed Japanese asset management company, while two additional funds may also launch with starting capital of $30 million each from undisclosed family offices, he said.

The fund launches would help take Kairos' total assets invested in similar funds to $2.6 billion and firm-wide assets to $9 billion.

The demand to open new funds of hedge fund investments comes as Kairos' flagship Kairos Multi-Strategy Ltd fund has returned 8 percent after fees in the year to the end of November, to take its three-year performance to 30 percent.

That stands in contrast to the fortunes of others in the industry, with $5.2 billion yanked industry-wide in the first half of 2015 - a trend that forced Liongate Capital Management to shut down in October.

"If one looks at the industry, the reason that the industry has not actually done well is ... because of the performance," he said.

"If you do have the numbers, then I think people are happy to deploy money and start a fund and commit capital to this strategy, so I am quite optimistic in this sense." (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Simon Jessop/Mark Heinrich)