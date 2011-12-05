* To shrink by 44 bcm, Deutsche Bank says

* Reuters analysis found EU could be 60 bcm long

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Dec 5 European gas demand will fall by 44 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011 as the economy struggles and winter weather has been milder than anticipated, Deutsche Bank said in a report on Monday.

Several banks are expecting European gas demand to be weaker in 2011/2012 compared with last year, and a recent Reuters analysis found that the European Union's gas market could be oversupplied by around 60 bcm in 2011 and 2012.

This compares with a net positive balance of just over 10.5 bcm in 2010, according to BP's annual statistical review.

"We are currently projecting a decline in gas demand in 2011 of roughly 44 bcm year-on-year across the seven countries in our core analysis," Deutsche Bank said.

"Roughly half of this decline is due to weather, while half is evident across residential, commercial, power generation and industrial demand."

Weather forecasters have revised their European outlook for the upcoming winter season and are now expecting milder-than-average weather instead of the initially forecast colder-than-normal season.

Weather in 2011 across our seven European core countries (UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands and Belgium) has so far averaged +0.44 degrees Celsius above the 1990-2009 average, in contrast to 2010 temperatures of - 1.11 degrees below normal," Deutsche Bank said.

