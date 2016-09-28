Sept 28 Greece, Cyprus and Israel said on
Wednesday they would pursue ways of channelling east
Mediterranean gas to Europe via a pipeline to Greece.
With significant finds reported in the past decade, Israel
and to a lesser extent Cyprus are thought to be sitting on vast
quantities of natural gas wealth, but have yet to come up with
concrete plans on how to export it.
Energy ministers of both countries and Greece meeting in
Athens on Wednesday said they would continue discussions, with
Israel's energy minister Yuval Steinitz saying the pipeline idea
was "promising".
"...It seems the East Med basin might become the next big
thing in natural gas," Steinitz told journalists.
"In order to enable this we have to think in advance about
ways and means of exporting. One of the most promising projects
which has been under examination is a natural gas underwater
pipeline."
A feasibility study on the 1,300 km offshore pipeline
designed to transport up to 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas
per year is due to be presented next month, Greek officials
said.
"What transpired as a very significant issue in these talks
is the ability of Greece to become a gateway of natural gas of
the eastern Mediterranean to Europe," said Panos Skourletis,
Greece's energy minister.
Israel has discovered more than 900 bcm of natural gas
offshore, with some indications pointing to another 2,200 bcm
waiting to be tapped, Steinitz said.
Israel would "re-open its economic waters" in about six
weeks, he said, referring to a licensing round for commercial
bidding over maritime blocks.
At an energy conference in Athens earlier on Wednesday,
Steinitz said Israel wanted more than one export route to
channel natural gas discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean to
Europe.
Delivery options range from a pipeline linking the three
countries, a pipeline to Turkey, or use of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) storage facilities in Egypt for shipment to Europe.
"My policy is that at the end of the day we have to have at
least two of these pipes in order to have more than one option,"
Steinitz said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Writing by Michele Kambas;
Editing by Mark Potter)