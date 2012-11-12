(Updates with Poland's PGNiG contract dispute with Gazprom)

LONDON Nov 12 European energy companies faced with falling profits are turning up the pressure on long-term suppliers such as Russia and Qatar to amend long-term, oil-indexed sales of gas.

Recession and market liberalisation measures by the European Commission have caused oil and gas prices to diverge, costing utilities billions.

Disputes, re-negotiations and arbitration have led producers to temporarily grant discounts on gas supplies. Some have lowered prices and others have linked supplies to prices at Europe's freely traded spot gas trading hubs.

Some utilities also want greater flexibility by being able to reduce supplies beyond minimum contracted levels during times of low demand.

Many negotiations are still under way.

Here are some recent gas contract disputes and recently signed spot-indexed gas supply deals:

- Gazprom in November gave Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG a more than 15 percent discount on long-term supplies.

- RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE, in late October won a take-or-pay dispute with Russia's Gazprom over long-term gas contracts, it said without giving further details.

- Earlier in the same month, Italy's Edison won a dispute with Eni to review the price of its long-term gas contract with Libya, expecting a 250 million euro boost in EBITDA on its 2012 accounts.

- UK utility Centrica signed a 2.4 billion cubic metre, three-year gas supply deal with the UK arm of Russian export monopoly Gazprom in September. Gas deliveries will be priced entirely against the UK's freely traded spot gas market.

- BP is open to offering 16 billion cubic metres of gas annually from its giant field in Azerbaijan to some European buyers fully linked to spot prices.

- Edison in September won a 450 million euro discount on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatari exporter RasGas, and expects to receive cheaper supplies going forward.

- Eni agreed with Russian gas exporter Gazprom to revamp its long-term gas supply contracts in March.

- German utility E.ON secured a major price cut on its long-term supplies of Russian gas in July, expecting the settlement to boost half-year results by 1 billion euros. [ID: nL6E8I3500]

- Greek company DEPA said in August 2011 it had won cheaper gas supplies from Gazprom earlier that year.

- In July 2011 Edison successfully challenged Gazprom to reduce the cost of its long-term gas supplies. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Patrick Graham)