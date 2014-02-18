* Investors eye gas plants in Europe after buying assets in
Britain
* Gas generator profits have eroded in Europe
* Bet on rising power prices, capacity mechanisms is risky
By Nina Chestney and Christoph Steitz
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 18 Investors keen on
snapping up a gas power plant should keep their focus on Britain
as deals in continental Europe could backfire more easily if
bets on rising power prices and capacity gaps go against them.
Europe's gas plants' profits have taken a severe hit due to
growing renewables capacity, low coal and carbon prices and
stagnating energy demand in a weak economic environment.
Some opportunistic investors, such as Australian bank
Macquarie and trading house Vitol, have
started to buy these distressed assets, most notably in Britain,
betting on a recovery of low power wholesale prices and capacity
gaps that could increase their future value.
In Germany, Europe's biggest energy consumer, power
generators currently lose almost 15 euros per megawatt hour
(MWh) for benchmark 2015 power derived
from gas, while using hard coal yields a profit of
nearly 13 euros per MWh.
This has forced 10 utilities, including E.ON, RWE
, Centrica, GDF Suez and Verbund
, to close or mothball at least 21 gigawatts (GW) of
gas capacity over the past 20 months, roughly equivalent to
Austria's total electricity generation capacity.
Eager for reasonable returns amid low interest rates,
investment funds and trading houses from Europe and Asia are
eyeing acquisitions in continental Europe, but a greater share
of renewables and larger excess capacity makes for a tougher
market.
"The UK is a safe bet as the market is getting tighter and
needs new capacity," said Roland Vetter, head of research at
investment firm CF Partners.
"On the Continent, you know oversupply won't be eliminated
quickly so you make two possible bets: that the Continent needs
capacity markets one day and you then will be renumerated for
having a plant available or that the EU carbon price goes up so
gas becomes more profitable than coal," he added.
TIGHTNESS IN BRITAIN
Across Europe, gas plants are being nudged out of the power
market by renewable energy sources, which take priority when
being fed into the power grid over coal and gas.
It is also cheap to burn coal. European Union carbon prices
are too low at under 7 euros ($9) a tonne to give utilities the
incentive to switch fuel from coal to natural gas and are not
forecast to jump considerably this decade.
This, along with tepid energy demand in Europe, has led to a
60 percent plunge in German wholesale power prices
since 2008 to below 37 euros per MWh, pushing gas plants, some
of which are state of the art in terms of efficiency, into loss.
Due to a massive surplus in generation capacity and the
further growth of renewables, power prices are expected to
remain depressed in much of Europe this year, according to
Credit Suisse, except in Britain.
In contrast to Europe, capacity in Britain is expected to
get tighter and gas plants will be needed to fill the gap.
Almost a fifth of Britain's generating capacity - old
nuclear and coal - will close this decade, yet power demand
could double by 2050, the British government has said.
These conditions have made Britain the prime market for gas
plant acquisitions. Macquarie has snapped up three gas-fired
units in Britain from General Electric, EDF and
DONG since late 2012.
Vitol also bought the 1,220 MW Immingham station from
Phillips 66 last year. Both firms declined to comment on
their acquisition strategies.
BIGGER RISK IN EUROPE
Meanwhile, Russian natural gas producer Gazprom
has concentrated on Europe as it wants to extend its influence
by supplying European plants with its own gas.
The firm has said it is looking at combined cycle gas
turbine (CCGT) plants in several European markets where the
outlook is "attractive", without specifying which countries.
GDF Suez agreed to sell 50 percent of a 3,300 MW portfolio
of thermal and renewable power generation assets in Portugal to
Japan's Marubeni Corp.
But buying loss-making plants in Europe is risky.
"There isn't much turnaround for gas and power plants in
Europe because there is a weak outlook for power demand and
continued renewables deployment," said Tom Tindall, director at
research group IHS CERA.
IHS CERA has estimated that 110 GW of gas capacity - 60
percent of the European Union's total capacity - is at risk of
closure in the next three years.
Earlier this month, RWE said it would mothball a highly
efficient CCGT plant in the Netherlands which cost 1.1 billion
euros to build and had only started to produce power in 2012.
Many investors are hoping they will benefit from capacity
markets, which pay operators to keep plants on standby to cover
variable renewables' supply.
"If you buy a CCGT plant in Europe you should hopefully get
it for nearly free, then mothball it and hope one day you
receive capacity mechanism payments to justify owning it," said
Roland Vetter, head of research at investment firm CF Partners.
Britain will start capacity auctions at the end of this
year, in which generators will bid to provide capacity using
existing and new plants at a price that lets them keep the plant
running for a certain period of time.
They are set to earn substantial margins as the capacity
payments will likely be above the fixed costs of a CCGT plant
which range from 10 to 20 pounds per kilowatt per year,
according to UK-based consultancy Timera Energy.
Elsewhere in Europe, capacity mechanisms are less developed.
France plans to launch one by 2016 but details are still
unclear; Italy plans one by 2017 and Germany is discussing the
need for one.
Some of these payments might only cover plants' operating
costs and not necessarily result in big profits.
"The case for capacity markets is less clear on the
Continent. They are being discussed, but their development is
less urgent given the current overcapacity situation," said
David Stokes, director at Timera Energy.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
