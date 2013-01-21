OSLO Jan 21 Norway's Statoil will reduce gas sales by 33.2 million cubic metres on Monday due to an unplanned fall in production on its Troll A gas platform in the North Sea.

Capacity at the platform was reduced due to compressor problems, the Nordic power bourse said in a market message on Monday.

Troll is Norway's main gas field, accounting for about 40 percent of total output.

Norway is the world's second biggest piped gas exporter, selling over 100 billion cubic metres a year, and Statoil handles about 80 percent of its gas sales.