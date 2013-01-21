OSLO Jan 21 Norway's Statoil will
reduce gas sales by 33.2 million cubic metres on Monday due to
an unplanned fall in production on its Troll A gas platform in
the North Sea.
Capacity at the platform was reduced due to compressor
problems, the Nordic power bourse said in a market message on
Monday.
Troll is Norway's main gas field, accounting for about 40
percent of total output.
Norway is the world's second biggest piped gas exporter,
selling over 100 billion cubic metres a year, and Statoil
handles about 80 percent of its gas sales.