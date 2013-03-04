* UK gas prices rise 50 pct to 108 pence per therm

* Brent pipeline shuts after Cormorant Alpha leak

LONDON, March 4 A number of unplanned outages at oil and gas facilities in the North Sea pushed British gas prices to a five-year high on Monday and supported benchmark Brent oil prices.

Norway, the largest gas exporter to Britain, cut flows to the UK on Monday due to an unplanned outage at the Nyhamna plant, while a hydrocarbon leak at a North Sea facility reduced export to one of Britain's main gas terminals.

The unexpected outages come on top of extremely low gas storage levels, depleted after weeks of below-average winter weather.

The supply cuts and continuing cold weather caused a 50 percent spike in UK gas prices that touched a five-year high of 108 pence per therm.

"The surge highlights the UK's fundamental issues with regards to energy security seeing that we have limited long-range storage capacity compared with most European countries, making it difficult to truly capture the benefits of the relatively cheaper gas prices as we can only store small amounts," said Serge Mozadila, energy market analyst at LG Energy group.

Short-term Brent crude prices traded at $110 per barrel on Monday and were supported by the shutdown of the UK Brent oil pipeline following a hydrocarbon leak in one of the legs of TAQA's Cormorant Alpha platform.

The Buzzard oil field, the largest contributor to the Forties crude blend, has also been producing below capacity due to a technical problem and started a four-day maintenance shutdown on Friday.

The shutdown also forced Total to halt all oil and gas exports from its Alwyn Area, which comprises five fields: Alwyn North, Dunbar, Ellon, Grant and Nuggets.

Britain's domestic oil and gas output has fallen around two thirds since 2000, increasing the $2.5 trillion economy's dependence on imports and its vulnerability to events outside of its control. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)