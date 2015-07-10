SARAJEVO, July 10 Fifteen countries from
central, eastern and southeast Europe signed a deal on Friday to
speed up the building of gas links, improve security of supply,
reduce their reliance on Russia and develop a fully integrated
energy market.
"The improvement of infrastructure through realistic and
feasible projects is crucial to diversify energy resources and
strengthen the region's resilience to supply shocks," European
Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.
The document was signed on the sidelines of a conference in
Croatia's coastal city of Dubrovnik, attended by Sefcovic.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year
underscored the need for Brussels to do more to safeguard energy
supply to Europe, which relies on Russia for about a third of
its gas, almost half of which is piped via Ukraine.
Under the European Commission initiative on Central, Eastern
and South-Eastern European Gas Connectivity (CESEC), the
countries will also focus on making the best use of existing
infrastructure by allowing reverse flows.
Projects, such as the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which
is set to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, an LNG terminal
in Croatia and system reinforcement in Bulgaria and Romania,
have been identified as top priorities.
They also include gas interconnectors between Greece and
Bulgaria and between Serbia and Bulgaria.
EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias
Canete, said that each country has to face specific energy
issues but addressing them together could offer cheaper and more
effective solutions.
The projects will help diversify supply sources and allow at
least three different sources of gas to each state, the European
Commission said.
All projects should be financed by the market participants,
but the countries may also consider help from the European
Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD), the Commission said.
They can also make use of the opportunities offered by the
new European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), it said.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Keith Weir)